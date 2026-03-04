Turnstile made their debut appearance in the triple j Like A Version studio, taking on “I Wanna Be Adored” by the Stone Roses.

On Tuesday afternoon, the group kicked off Like A Version month – where triple j is sharing double the amount of performances – with the song that, as guitarist Meg Mills said, holds so much power in its simplicity.

“It’s got one of the most iconic bass lines of all time,” she said. “I think it’s so powerful in its simplicity. With the passing of Mani [bassist of the Stone Roses], it felt like a really appropriate time to pay homage to him. They’re such an iconic band, and in my opinion, probably the coolest of the Manchester bands coming out at that time.”

Vocalist Brendan Yates said, despite having done a lot of covers over the years, being in the triple j studio felt like a different experience.

“We actually got to lay it down in a studio,” he said. “It was cool, it felt good to kind of – especially when on tour and you’re playing your own songs every night – to break from that and play someone else’s.”

Check out their cover below.

Triple j’s Like A Version month will see performances drop on Tuesday afternoons, as well as its regular Friday morning release. Also set to perform are The Veronicas, Oklou, Baker Boy, Lucy Dacus, MAY-A, Kevin Abstract, and Inkabee.

Other recent highlights from triple j’s iconic series include US pop star Sombr taking on Olivia Dean’s Hottest 100-winning hit “Man I Need”, with Sombr hailing her as “a really inspiring and incredible artist.” Aussie rockers The Belair Lip Bombs covered “Happiness” by The 1975, with lead vocalist Maisie Everett saying that it was “the first single that came out of their latest record and I just listened to it for like two years straight.”

Dominic Fike, meanwhile, kicked off 2026 in the Like A Version studio with a familiar theme song, South Park.