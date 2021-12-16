If you’ve ever been to a Madame Tussauds – the place with all the waxworks – you’ll know how tricky it seems to be to capture the likeness of celebrities.

From a seriously malnourished High School Musical-era Zac Efron to an inhumane Ariana Grande, some wax figures seem designed to haunt our nightmares.

The latest questionable creation comes from the Berlin version of Madame Tussauds. While updating their Rihanna wax figure – which is normal given how often celebrities change their outfits and style – for Christmas, fans have been left rather confused by their vision.

RiRi’s waxwork was unveiled in Berlin a decade ago and back then it featured her then-signature short red haircut and outfit. This latest update though? It’s a puzzler. Madame Tussauds has opted to go for a festive look in time for the holidays and they’ve certainly nailed the Christmas feel of it.

Aside from her matching tattoos and decent hairstyle, though, this updated wax figure looks like Rihanna as much as that infamous statue of Cristiano Ronaldo looked like the footballer. You could give someone 40 guesses to work out who the Rihanna wax figure is and they’d probably get it wrong every time.

The face is off, the jumpsuit is garish, the smile is weird, the white headband is childish, and the whole thing is just rather off-putting.

The updated wax figure has prompted some golden reactions from fans on social media, which you can enjoy below. It might be best to give Madame Tussauds a miss next time you’re in Berlin if this is the standard. Or maybe this is merely an ingenious publicity stunt to get visitors intrigued.

Now we eagerly await Rihanna’s opinion on it and just hope someone shows her it. The national hero of Barbados would probably find it hilarious.

