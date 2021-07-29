Many would argue that a headshot of Rhianna should be positioned smack bang next to the word ‘cool’ in the dictionary. For that reason it comes as a bit of a shock that she’s actually a fan of one of reality TV’s trashiest shows, Real Housewives of New York.

Taking to Instagram today, badgalriri posted a clip of the show to her grid. Yep, Rihanna didn’t show her support in an half-arsed manner by posting to her story, she made her support permanent.

Rihanna posted a totally ~sexy~ selfie of herself blinged up while wearing a hat, sunnies and a ‘bitch mob’ tshirt. Alongside the selfie she also posted a clip of RHONY’s infamous housewife Ramona in a very enthusiastic fight with fellow cast member Leah. She captioned the post, “what was said @ramonasinger ?”.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the housewives lately, the ‘bitch mob’ t-shirt is very relevent to the clip. Leah McSweeney – one of the housewives in the clip – started the brand Married to the Mob and the ‘bitch mob’ shirt that Rihanna is wearing in the selfie is part of Leah’s line.

In the clip Leah even references how Rihanna’s wearing her brand. Ramona comes at Leah in a mumble jumble of words that are spoken far too fast for the mere Aussie to understand. In fact, judging by her caption, even queen Rihanna couldn’t understand the drivel.

Leah responded to Ramona saying, “I already have Rihanna wearing my shit.”

Real Housewives of New York is somewhat of an insitution when it come to reality TV. The show has been running since 2008 and is currently on its 13th season. Rihanna isn’t the first celeb to sure their support of the franchise either, Michelle Obama and Mila Kunis have both previously admitted to being fans of the show.

Rihanna posted the selfie wearing Married to The Mob a few hours ago, so with most of America still asleep, we’re predicting it will be a matter of hours until the ‘bitch mob’ shirt is sold out. For now, you can still purchase it here for the bargain price of USD $29.95.

