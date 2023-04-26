Wide Open Space Festival (WOS) is about to return to Central Australia for its 12th year.

The festival, renowned for creating a solid platform for both local and international artists to showcase their music and art to the heart of the country, will take place this weekend at the Ross River Resort in the scenic Tjoritja/MacDonell Ranges, just an hour drive from Mpwartne/Alice Springs.

Over three days, the creativity, connection and human spirit of Arrernte Country will be celebrated with music, arts, workshops, cabaret, burlesque, spoken word, exhibitions, interactive installations and much more.

On the live music front, expect everything and anything: there will be innovative electronic sounds, energetic hip hop, profound acoustic meditations and a range of other subcultures and styles from across the globe.

Hermitude, Ivy Lab, JessB, Half Queen, and SubTribe are just some of the stellar acts heading to the Ross River Resort this weekend. You can check out the full lineup below.

As for the Ross River Resort, the venue offers the ideal opportunity to connect to country, with plenty of space to lounge and relax at the same time. A licensed bar, onsite camping, safe spaces for children, enticing food and market stalls, a pool and a historic homestead are just some of the resort’s essential attractions.

If you want to see what the Red Centre is all about, WOS is the ideal starting point. For more information, head to the festival’s official website.

Wide Open Space Festival pays respects to the Arrernte Traditional Owners, whose country we celebrate on.

The 2023 Wide Open Space Festival

Friday, April 28th-Sunday, April 30th

Ross River Resort, Arrernte Country, NT

Lineup

Hermitude (DJ set), Ivy Lab, Paige Julia, TEK TEK Ensemble, Spoonbill Ensemble, JessB, Half Queen, SubTribe, Eylandt Band, Emcille X Kuya James, Safire, Don’t Thank Me, Spank Me! Mista Savona, Eastern Arrernte Band, Kodiak Kid, Angus Green, Gus Heavy, Not Jen, Beatrice, Idle Minds Workshop, Hooves, JPS, Purple Patch, Jessie May & the Hay Days, Xavia, Hey Harriet, Stellar Sea, Bec Barlett and Edward Francis B2B, Billsbry, Flim Flam, Sam Stacka, Cutlery, Dads on vacation, DJ [email protected] MAFIA, DJ Wrong Banana, Eastward, Igadi, Jack Whu, Katanga Junior, Kodivine, Madame Reve, Mal Webb, Midnight Rangers, Monkey Marc featuring Rajah 45 + Vida Sunshyne, Nookz and Villen, Rare Earth Heavy Metal and Stuart Nugget.