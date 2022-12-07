Willow Smith has officially pronounced that “radio-friendly” music is over.

The 22-year-old, and daughter of Will Smith, told Guitar World that she thinks the “most hard riffs ever” are more “cool” than radio-friendly pop music.

Willow Smith recently posted a video of her jamming along to Primus’ 2022 track “Conspiranoia. Speaking of the cover, she told the publication: “Primus are so cool. You don’t have to be radio-friendly to be cool. Radio-friendly is dead! We only want amazing musicians, thought-provoking lyricism and the most hard riffs ever. That’s what sounds cool to me. Radio-friendly… whatever. We just want amazing music.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Willow Smith said that there’s more to rock music than pop punk.

“I feel that rock is such an expansive genre. People focus on pop-punk a lot. We all love pop-punk, it’s beautiful and amazing. But let’s not forget the metal, thrash, and classic rock.

“There are all these different forms that rock takes and all these different feelings it can express. This album is a love letter to all the flavors rock can have, from Smashing Pumpkins to Lamb of God.”

Back in October, Willow Smith admitted that she recorded an album without even knowing what chords she was playing.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“When I first started playing the guitar, I started in a very unorthodox way. I didn’t pick up an electric guitar… I also told myself I wasn’t going to get a teacher. Even if it was weird, I wanted to develop my own style of playing…” She said during an appearance on Billy Corgan’s Thirty-Three podcast.

She continued, “The first album that I made with my guitar, I was in the studio and I didn’t even know what chords I was playing. The freedom that gave me to do the craziest stuff.”

“I have a song called ‘And Contentment’, I am pretty sure I completely changed the key in this breakdown in the song. Even though that came from a place of not really knowing how to play the guitar, that is one of my favorite chord progressions I have ever made, because it is so unexpected. My favorite musicians take the song wherever they want to take it.”