Wolfgang Van Halen has shared his perspective on the controversial “nepo baby” label that often follows children of famous musicians.

The Mammoth frontman, son of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli, believes the term can be both unfair and occasionally accurate, depending on the individual’s artistic merit.

Speaking to Metal Hammer (as per Louder Sound), Wolfgang expressed his nuanced view on the topic. “I think the term ‘nepo baby’ is a bit unfair. I think it takes the individuality of the person away,” he explained. The musician referenced Jack Quaid, star of Amazon’s The Boys and son of actors Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, noting how people label him as one of the “good ones” while questioning who makes such determinations.

Wolfgang acknowledged that the term can apply in certain circumstances, particularly when individuals leverage their family connections without demonstrating genuine talent or artistic vision. “In some cases it does apply: the idea of people getting a leg up when they have no artistic merit or talent,” he stated. “All I’m trying to do is be myself and have my own artistic integrity and my own voice.”

The bassist’s early entry into the music industry came through joining Van Halen as a teenager, a move that provided opportunities but also created social challenges during his school years. Wolfgang recalled his experiences returning to high school after touring in 11th grade, describing himself as “almost a loser” who faced mockery from classmates who would sarcastically acknowledge his role in the legendary band.

After Van Halen ceased touring and recording in 2015, Wolfgang established his independent musical identity through Mammoth, originally called Mammoth WVH due to trademark complications. The project deliberately moves away from Van Halen’s signature flashy style, drawing inspiration from bands like Foo Fighters and Nine Inch Nails instead.

Wolfgang has set a specific benchmark for measuring his success as an independent artist. “The one way I’d be like, ‘You know what? We made it’ is if we’re able to sell out a show at the Hollywood Bowl, because that was the last place I ever played with my dad,” he revealed.

Mammoth’s self-titled debut album was released in 2021, followed by their third album The End, which dropped on October 24th. Classic Rock awarded the latest release a four-star review, praising the project’s evolution and describing it as “anything but” an ending.