Following the reveal that they’ll be supporting Fontaines D.C. next year, rising UK band Wunderhorse have announced headline Australasian shows.

During the month of March, Wunderhorse will meet a new milestone in being the main bill at Metro Theatre in Sydney and Meow in Wellington.

The two headline shows will be in the midst of the rock band’s support slot for Fontaines D.C.’s huge Australia and New Zealand tour. Brisbane’s Riverstage, Sydney Opera House and Auckland’s Spark Arena are some of the key venues both bands will take the stage at.

Wunderhorse’s frontman Jacob Slater is determined to reinvigorate audiences with the band’s guitar music. In a feature with Rolling Stone UK, Slater said, “I think people have been saying guitar music is dead for ages, but we played three nights at Hammersmith Apollo supporting Fontaines D.C., so it can’t be that dead! And besides, if it was dead or not, I think we’d still be doing it regardless, because it makes us feel good.”

The guitar-centric band are sure to perform tracks from their 2024 album Midas, which reached sixth place on the UK charts.

“We wanted it to sound like your face is pressed up against the amp,” Slater told The Guardian. “No frills, no polish – just pure, uncut rock’n’roll.”

Wunderhorse boas a looser approach to their live performance that offers a unique experience every night where a curveball may be thrown.

Slater reflected, “We cut our teeth as a live band and put ourselves in situations where one of us will change something up without telling anyone and everyone has to follow along.

“That’s scary because when you’re playing in a big crowd, it’s a thing where none of us know what the other one is doing, but it forces you to engage your brain and listen…it’s nice to throw the puzzle pieces up in the air sometimes and see where they land. We wanted that to come across on the record and I think we’ve achieved that.”

Midas with their acclaimed debut Cub to The band’s guitarist Harry Fowler comparedwith their acclaimed debut Cub to Rolling Stone UK. “The last record was a collection of songs from one person, whereas this feels like a time stamp and a really authentic representation of how we were all feeling at the time.

“We were under each other’s feet when the second album came around and there together experiencing the same things. It’s inherently giving me more of a connection to the music than I ever would have before,” Fowler added.

Pre-sale tickets go live this Wednesday, November 27th at 11am local time, with general sale available on Thursday, November 28th at 11am local time.

Wunderhorse are also hitting the road to support English singer-songwriter Sam Fender in a couple of weeks.

Wunderhorse 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates

Tickets on sale via handsometours.com

Tickets to Wunderhorse and Fontaines D.C. available now.

February 27th

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth – Supporting Fontaines D.C.

March 1st

Riverstage, Brisbane – Supporting Fontaines D.C

March 2nd

Yours & Owls, Wollongong

March 4th

Metro Theatre, Sydney

March 6th

Sydney Opera House, Syndey – Supporting Fontaines D.C.

March 8th

Palace Foreshore, Melbourne – Supporting Fontaines D.C.

March 10th

Palace Foreshore, Melbourne – Supporting Fontaines D.C.

March 12th

Spark Arena, Auckland – Supporting Fontaines D.C.

March 13th

Wellington – Meow