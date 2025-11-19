You Am I were officially inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame at the 2025 ARIA Awards.

You Am I join the ARIA Hall of Fame as the band reunite for a special 30th anniversary tour for Hi Fi Way.

It took You Am I just a few years to win their first of ten ARIA Awards, with the band taking home the 1993 Best Independent Release for their debut album Sound as Ever.

Daniel Johns sent a video message for You Am I’s induction, saying “thank fuck for You Am I.” Johns stated that there would be no Silverchair without Rogers’ band.

“It’s a very lovely honour. We’re chuffed, it’s safe to say,” Hopkinson previously told The Music Network. “It’s a very big honour and it’s nice, you know, at our age. It’s nice to be asked to do anything, let alone be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

“We are bemused, flattered and surprised to be asked to sit at the parents table,” commented Rogers in a statement announcing their Hall of Fame induction. “The artists in the Hall have had musical adventures of grandeur and righteous acclaim. Our trail of desperation seems more haphazard and with less dazzle. Yet we are giddy and grateful to feel recognition from the music community. We’ll see you out there on the road of endless possibilities.”

“Australia has witnessed You Am I shape the course of modern rock music with their unmistakable sound, honed by live shows across the length and breadth of the country and beyond,” said ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd in a statement.