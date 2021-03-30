Young Henrys has once again announced the return of its beloved Best Served Loud live music series, announcing a pair of shows set to take place in Brisbane next month.

First launched a few years ago, Best Served Loud exists as a way for the Newtown brewers to help shine a light on some of the stunning Aussie music they feel needs to be given an appropriate platform. With performances from the likes of Jade Imagine, Pinch Points, The Pretty Littles, and BATZ since its inception, Best Served Loud as proven itself as a strong addition to the local music scene, and undoubtedly one that punters have remained eager for.

Taking a break throughout 2020 due to obvious reasons, Best Served Loud returned in late 2020 with a run of shows at The Bank Hotel in September, featuring names such as The Dead Love, Citizen Kay, Charlie Collins, and the ever-exciting Totally Unicorn performing across five weeks. Announcing its return for 2021 in February, Mona Vale’s Park House Hotel saw the likes of Hatchie and merci, mercy descend upon its stages to prove that live music was well and truly back.

Living up to the goal that Young Henrys and its Best Served Loud series sets for itself, the recent gigs have helped to not only provide music on a stages which have long been left empty, but also shining a light on local talent which has helped to soundtrack the lives of many eager punters during the past year. The result is the revival of sweaty dance-floors and mosh pits, with Young Henrys keen on providing this experience to as many music-loving punters as possible.

However, Young Henrys aren’t content to let it end with just one show this April, having announced another pair of shows set to take place in Brisbane next month.

Kicking off at The Bearded Lady on April 16th, punters will get a chance to catch live sets from Seaside, Full Flower Moon Band, Cnt Evn, and Guppy, before the Greaser Bar plays host to names like VOIID, FANGZ, WALKEN, Jollee, June, Sammm., Loiter, and sunbleached on April 30th.

Collecting an array of some of the best young artists going around, these upcoming shows are set to serve as a breath of fresh air for the Sunshine State, which too has been slowly returning to normalcy with gigs and live concerts gradually becoming more commonplace.

There’s also more shows still to be announced – including a Melbourne show in June, a Sydney show in July, and an Adelaide show in August – with Young Henrys proving their commitment to bringing live music back by way of providing a new Best Served Loud show each month in a different state.

Tickets to these upcoming shows are free, but spaces are limited, so be sure to scope out all the appropriate information and act accordingly to ensure your space in the crowd.

Young Henrys Presents Best Served Loud

The Bearded Lady lineup

Seaside

Full Flower Moon Band

CNT EVN

Guppy

Friday, April 16th

The Bearded Lady, Brisbane, QLD

Greaser Bar lineup

VOIID

FANGZ

WALKEN

Jollee

June

Sammm.

Loiter

sunbleached

Friday, April 30th

Greaser Bar, Brisbane, QLD

