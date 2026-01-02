The Smashing Pumpkins have appeared on another artist’s recording for the very first time, joining forces with Yungblud for a reimagined version of his Grammy nominated track “Zombie”.

Yungblud first crossed paths with the band’s Billy Corgan in July last year, where both artists took part in tributes for the late Ozzy Osbourne. Their connection, however, dates further back – with Corgan first discovering Yungblud through a life performance video and instantly recognising his raw potential.

In a 2023 interview with Allison Hagendorf, Corgan spoke openly about Yungblud’s trajectory, noting, “I can tell where he’s going, and if I’m right, we’ll be talking about him for the next 50 years.”

That belief was echoed more recently on Corgan’s podcast The Magnificent Ones, where he likened Yungblud’s evolution to that of Elton John. This deeply resonated with Yungblud, and helped lead him to create the rock album he had long envisioned.

“Yungblud’s star shines bright, so it’s been great fun to lend our zig-zag voice to his ‘Zombie’ which he’s said was inspired by one of our own. Hence the encouragement that we make this rendition as personal as possible and I’m proud to say we’ve done that; if only to honour him in return,” Corgan said.

Originally released to widespread acclaim, “Zombie” stands as Yungblud’s fastest-streaming solo single of his career with over 100 million streams to date. The track, the third single from his June-released fourth album, Idols, is considered one of his most personal works and was written for his late grandmother who died from alcoholism. He also recently released an acoustic version of the song.

Accompanied with an official music video, directed by Charlie Sarsfield, starring Yungblud and The Smashing Pumpkins, the new reimagined “Zombie” kicks off the new year in the best possible way, ahead of Yungblud’s Australian tour – his biggest yet – which starts next week at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ earlier this year, the UK artist said not only does he have “massive plans” for the Australian run, but he also wants to bring Bludfest, his music festival, our way. However, there is yet to be any update on the festival’s Australian debut. Read the full chat here.

Fans can also get up close and personal with the singer with Yungblud: IDOLS, a world-exclusive gallery, taking place from Thursday, January 9th-Sunday, January 11th at 551 King Street, Newtown ahead of his Sydney show. The gallery, created by Behind The Gallery and photographer Tom Pallant, will provide an intimate look into the last 18 months of his career in black and white photos.

Yungblud and The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Zombie” is out now.