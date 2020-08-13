Every day, we ask Tone Deaf readers questions about all things music. Recently, we asked readers to tell us which songs they think most people don’t realise are covers – and here are 10 of those songs.

10. ‘Hound Dog’, covered by Elvis

Now this is one a lot of people could easily mistake for being an O.G Elvis tune, but it certainly ain’t one. In fact, ‘Hound Dog’ is a Big Mama Thornton tune, but, it was actually written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller!

9. ‘All Along the Watchtower’, covered by Jimi Hendrix

Not many people know that this track Jimi Hendrix made famous was indeed originally performed by Bob Dylan. Hendrix’s version became a hit, made it into the Top 20, and was ranked at No. 47 on Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

8. ‘Hurt’, covered by Johnny Cash

You might know of a Johnny Cash track called ‘Hurt’, but did you know it was actually originally performed by Nine Inch Nails?

7. ‘I Will Always Love You’, covered by Whitney Houston

One of Whitney Houston’s biggest hits ever was actually first released as a country song by Dolly Parton. It reached No. 1 on the Country Charts at the time, before it received a cover by Whitney Houston.

6. ‘Red Red Wine’, covered by UB40

Reggae rock icons UB40 released a hit track called ‘Red Red Wine’ in 1983. But, as it flew to the highest places in the charts everywhere, no one knew it was actually a track fitting to the covers category, belonging to the iconic Neil Diamond.

5. ‘I Love Rock N’ Roll’, covered by Joan Jett

This rock’n’roll banger was the soundtrack to so many of our lives. But, would it shock you to know Joan Jett wasn’t the original performer of this track? Well, I’m afraid to say that is the case. ‘I Love Rock N’ Roll’ was originally performed by The Arrows.

4. ‘Knockin on Heaven’s Door’, covered by Guns n Roses

I think this one will shock us all, I am officially shaken by this revelation. This is an iconic and poignant Guns N’ Roses track that wasn’t even originally performed by them. In fact, the track was actually released as a Bob Dylan song, back in 1973.

3. ‘Tainted Love’, covered by Soft Cell

In 1981, an English synth-pop pair called Soft Cell released their biggest ever hit, only it wasn’t really their biggest hit. ‘Tainted Love’, a drunken sing-a-long soundtrack, was released initially in 1965, by Gloria Jones.

2. ‘Valerie’, covered by Amy Winehouse and Mark Ronson

Perhaps Amy Winehouse’s most notable recording, ‘Valerie’ was actually an indie-rock track, when it was initially released, by The Zutons. The Zutons’ original version featured soaring guitars in the chorus, and boy is it refreshing to hear this one in its original form!

1. ‘The Horses’, covered by Daryl Braithwaite [WHAT?!]

As Wikipedia describes, ‘The Horses’ is a song written by Rickie Lee Jones and Walter Becker. It was indeed performed by Jones as part of her Flying Cowboys album, released in 1989. But, what made the track so iconic here in Australia? When our hero Daryl Braithwaite (don’t pretend he’s not your hero!), covers the track. Since then, to this day, it’s on every [cool] person’s party playlist.