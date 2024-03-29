Get ready for a jam-packed weekend of blues and roots music as the iconic Bluesfest returns for another year.

Kicking off over the Easter Weekend until Monday, April 1st, Australia’s biggest blues and roots festival will showcase a whopping 65 acts from Australia and beyond.

Featuring a swathe of artists exclusive to Bluesfest (Erja Lyytinen, Jackie Venson, and Here Come the Mummies to name just a few), festivalgoers can expect everything from headline acts to the 2023 and 2024 busking competition winners.

Have a groove (or a cry, if the blues get you like that) all against a stunning backdrop of Byron Bay’s Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm.

As most will know, this is far from Bluesfest’s first rodeo.

The festival, which began its journey all the way back in 1990, celebrates its 35th birthday this year. Over three and a half decades, Bluesfest has been the stage for several legends such as Bob Dylan, B.B. King, and James Brown, as well as acclaimed contemporary artists including Hozier and Alabama Shakes.

In 2024, the four-day event will play host to a spectacular array of some of the best names in blues and roots music.

Aussie rocker Jimmy Barnes, Welsh crooner Tom Jones, and Rolling Stone Australia Awards winners The Teskey Brothers will return, while there will also be exciting appearances from Jack Johnson, Tim Finn (Split Enz, Crowded House), Taj Mahal, and The Cruel Sea.

Current stars such as Kiwi reggae rockers L.A.B, indie folk singer-songwriter Matt Corby, and one of the leading lights of modern Australian country, Brad Cox. Every musical taste will be catered for across four different stages, meaning no music lover is left behind.

From its humble beginnings in the 90s when it welcome a first attendance of 6,000 guests, Bluesfest is now a cultural institution in its 35th year. Celebrating such a long time in the festival business is no small feat (as we’ve sadly seen just this week), which is why Bluesfest 2024 is expected to be its biggest celebration yet.

Below, read Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s handy tips to help you navigate Bluesfest this weekend.

More information about Bluesfest 2024 can be found here.

Getting There

Bluefest is held on the 120-hectare Byron Events Farm just off the Pacific Highway, between Byron Bay and Brunswick Heads. The festival ensures that there will be plenty of signage to guide you in the right direction. In short, it will be hard to miss. 5-day, 3-day, and 1-day parking passes are on offer, while there are plenty of buses passes through several pick-up points to get those without a car to the festival.

Tickets

Tickets are still on sale for the entire weekend via Moshtix, although they’re selling quickly. VIP upgrades are available if you fancy a little more luxury in your festival experience. In even better news, festival goers can use PayPal to pay for their Bluesfest ticket in four easy instalments. Find ticket information here.

Schedule

If there’s one thing you should know about Bluesfest, is that timetable clashes are the least of your worries. A handful of sought-after artists will be playing more than one slot on the timetable, moving between stages across the entire weekend. Take this time to explore what’s on offer, checking out artists from legendary powerhouses to talented rising stars.

Download the Bluesfest app, get to know the artists, and plan your dream weekend line up. A full schedule is also available to download and print via the official website.

