In celebration of Ruby Fields being a downright legend (as well as an incredible Aussie singer-songwriter), we’ve brought you our top 10 Ruby Fields memes.

1. Credit: Kai Ahern

ruby fields tinder meme

2. Credit: Harry Tait

ruby fields ned flanders

3. Credit: Ben Fazlic

ruby fields mic n drake meme

4. Credit: Daniel Penberthy

ruby fields gets full license

5. Credit: Josh Garrard

ruby fields masturbate joke

6. Credit: Cameron Slade

ruby fields tweets

7. Credit: Jordan Waters

ruby fields too many drinks

8. Credit: Otto Josef Zagala

ruby fields : phillips

9. Credit: Tomas Najman

ruby fields drinking

10. Credit: Don’t Bore Us

ruby fields meme gordon ramsay

Love Ruby Fields?

Get the latest Ruby Fields news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more