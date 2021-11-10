Travis Scott’s former manager, Shane Morris, has alleged that the rapper once “left” him “for dead in a basement” after experiencing a seizure at a recording studio.

The claims come in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy, which left eight dead and 300 injured following a surge during Travis Scott’s headliner set on Friday in Houston, TX.

In a TikTok video shared on November 9th, 2021, Morris — who claims to have met Travis in 2009 — attests to a tweet by producer DDot Omen, who claims that Scott left Morris “for dead” whilst he was having a seizure at a recording studio.

“Travis Scott? The same dude who left his former manager for dead while they was having a seizure in the studio? I for one am shocked,” the tweet read.

Travis Scott? The same dude who left his former manager for dead while they was having a seizure in the studio? I for one am shocked. pic.twitter.com/0fDI5sCsE3 — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) November 6, 2021

The tweet stems from a story Morris shared on Tumblr in 2013, that later resurfaced on Reddit the following year.

“You want to know what low, grimy motherfucker Travis Scott is? Late one night, we were all down in the Dungeon, up late, having a party. Music was playing, we were all having fun… and then I did what all epileptic people do from time to time: I had a seizure,” Morris wrote in his Tumblr post at the time.

“You know what Travis Scott did? He left. He and his friend Tony left me. I eventually ended up at the hospital that night, but Travis couldn’t be bothered.”

He continued, “I should mention at this point that during the week before my seizure, Travis and I were discussing me managing him. For almost two years, I had been working with him, building him up, and giving him guidance in music. To get left like that, when I’m having a medical emergency – that’s pretty cold.”

Morris went on to allege that he was subject to ableist discrimination after Scott learned that he was epileptic. “So the next day, I called Travis Scott while I was driving to see my friend Jenn,” Morris said.

“He explained to me that he didn’t want a manager that would be having seizures, and he didn’t want to bring T.I. around anything like that. ‘How do I know you’re not just gonna be shaking on the ground and shit?’”

He continued, “I exploded. If there’s one thing you don’t do, it’s use my disability against me, as a reason to say I’m not worthy in my business. Travis Scott is the kind of person who discriminates based upon disability.

“He steals from the musicians around him. Then, he manipulates people into thinking he did it all on his own.”

Morris, a former employee at MySpace music, was working on the website Earmilk.com as a junior software engineer when he met Scott. In a TikTok video, Morris claims that Scott hired him to “fake his popularity” so that he could trick record labels.

“For Travis, what we did was fake his popularity. I programmed a fleet of Soundcloud bots to artificially inflate his play counts on Soundcloud,” Morris said. “This told record labels executives that he was much more popular than he actually was. We also did the same thing early on with Twitter.”

He continued, “You may have noticed—and somebody made a joke about it—that his early followers could make an omelette because they were all eggs. We used software to enhance his visibility via the wrong means.”

In another TikTok, Morris shared an article about Scott’s arrest for disorderly conduct following his set at Lollapalooza in 2015, where he encouraged the audience to rush the stage. “Middle finger up to security right now!” he told fans at the time.

Scott pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year of probation. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after police accused him of inciting a riot at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion.

“He’s been doing this for years at other concerts,” Morris said. “I could go on and on about the theft of sessions, assaults, and all the lies he’s told in his career.”