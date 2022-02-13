So Valentine’s Day has rolled around yet again. To some, it’s just another day, but to others, it’s a prime opportunity to show that special someone on your mind that they mean the world to you. No matter if you’re in a relationship, situationship, friendship with benefits or you’re riding solo, there’s always room for loving yourself on Valentine’s Day, because, in the end, you’re the most special person you know, single or not.

Here are ten songs you can dance yourself silly to, and show yourself the proper affection you deserve. Happy Valentine’s Day kids.

1. Diva (Homecoming Live) – Beyonce

No matter your gender, you are a Diva. Being a Diva is a way of living, a way of excellence that only you possess. Get what you deserve, buy yourself some chocolates, own today with your sexy self.

2. Juicy – Doja Cat

Sometimes you just have to feel like the juiciest piece of fruit on the market. (Spoiler, you are just that every day.)

3. Solita – Kali Uchis

Sure the translation may be ‘Alone’, but the song is sexy as all hell so none of that matters. Being on your lonesome can be hot too, and Kali proves just that.

4. Miss Shiney – Kaiit

This song. All the time. It’s all you need honestly.

5. Good as Hell – Lizzo

Lizzo is the queen of self-love, and the patron saint of confidence in your own skin. Feel the good vibes with this iconic track.

6. You Sexy Thing – Zella Day

Starring you as the sexy thing.

7. Feeling Myself – Nicki Minaj and Beyonce

Feeling yourself is an art form. It’s all about taking that confidence within and running with it. Go own the night you legend.

8. Brass In Pocket – The Pretenders

This song is everything you’ll ever need to put a smile on your face this Valentine’s Day.

9. Me, Myself and I – Beyonce

It speaks for itself really. The ultimate song of self-love.

10. Work – Rihanna

If anyone knows about staying single, it’s Rihanna. Work may not be about loving yourself, but when the song kicks in, how can you not dance along. Dancing is the purest form of self-love.