Royel Otis are coming home for their biggest Australian shows to date.

The indie-pop duo are returning home to play Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, and Perth’s Ice Cream Factory this October (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 14th at 10am local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Thursday, July 10th at 10am local time.

Royel Otis will return home following appearances at almost every overseas festival one can name, from Glastonbury to Governor’s Ball to Lollapalooza. They’ll also take their ‘meet me in the car’ tour to North America prior to arriving in Australia.

Royel Otis are touring in support of their second album hickey, which will be released on August 22nd via OURNESS / Capitol Records. It’s the eagerly anticipated follow-up to the duo’s hit debut album, PRATTS & PAIN (2024).

Explaining that lascivious title, Royel Otis share: “…because love bites harder than any other emotion in the world.”

The band’s recent album announcement followed the release of the record’s first single, “moody”, which was initially teased at a sold-out show in Los Angeles in May.

When revealing the meaning about “moody”, the Sydney pair of Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic got straight to the point: “It’s a song about a girl.” The single was co-written with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Allen and produced by Blake Slatkin (Gracie Abrams, Omar Apollo, Charli XCX).

In a Rolling Stone AU/NZ interview at the turn of the year, Pavlovic teased their new music, confirming they’d be creating new songs “pretty soon.”

“We’ll start working on some stuff in early January. We’ve got a little bit of time away to just work on some music,” he said at the time.

I don’t know how anyone has an actual schedule or a routine of how they write songs. We just work together, bounce ideas off each other. We like showing each other ideas, demos that we’ve recorded at home or something like that. And then we work from there.” The process, “it’s always different. It’s like building a cake,” Maddell added.

Last year was a massive year for Royel Otis: a top 10 album, a Billboard Hot 100 debut, ARIA wins (including Best Group), international tours, a sold-out homecoming at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, and even a DJ set at Beyond the Valley.

Royel Otis’ hickey is out August 22nd via OURNESS / Capitol Records (pre-order here).

Royel Otis 2025 Australian Tour

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Thursday, July 10th (10am local time)

General sale begins Monday, July 14th (10am local time)

Friday 17 October

​Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC ​ ​

​Lic. All Ages ​ ​

​ ticketek.com.au

Monday 20 October ​

​The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD ​ ​

​Lic. All Ages ​ ​

​ ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 24 October ​

​Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW ​

​Lic. All Ages ​ ​

​ ticketek.com.au