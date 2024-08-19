Legendary British art-rock band 10cc are bringing their greatest hits to Australia.

In July and August of next year, 10cc will play shows in Brisbane, Caloundra, Sydney, Canberra, Castlemaine, Melbourne, and many more towns and cities around the country (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 21st here.

The current 10cc lineup consists of Graham Gouldman, Rick Fenn, Paul Burgess, Keith Hayman, and Iain Horn, with Burgess having been the band’s drummer for over 50 years.

“The band, as it stands now, is absolutely fantastic,” Gouldman says. “Our main strength is the songs, nothing else. This is as near as you’re ever going to get to hearing the perfect 10cc. Hit after hit after hit. It’s relentless. We show no mercy.”

Gouldman adds: “Year on year we get busier and busier. It’s great, we love touring and playing together and we get on really well. The audiences these days are very gratifying. You get the people you would expect, who grew up with 10cc, but you also get young kids who know the songs too.

“Whether they’ve discovered 10cc for themselves, via the internet or radio, or just grown up with their parents playing it in the house, I don’t know. But we get a great mix of people from the generations.”

Fans can expect to hear classic cuts like “The Things We Do for Love,” “Rubber Bullets,” and, of course, “I’m Not in Love.”

10cc 2025 Australian Tour

Tickets available via davidroywilliams.com

Wednesday, July 16th

QPAC, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, July 17th-Friday, July 18th

Twin Towns, Tweed Heads, NSW

Saturday, July 19th

The Station, Caloundra, QLD

Sunday, July 20th

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba, QLD

Tuesday, July 22nd

Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, July 25th

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, July 26th

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Sunday, July 27th

Playhouse Theatre, Canberra, ACT

Monday, July 28th

Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury, NSW

Wednesday, July 30th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Thursday, July 31st

The Playhouse, Geelong, VIC

Friday, August 1st

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, August 2nd

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Monday, August 4th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA