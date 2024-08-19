Legendary British art-rock band 10cc are bringing their greatest hits to Australia.
In July and August of next year, 10cc will play shows in Brisbane, Caloundra, Sydney, Canberra, Castlemaine, Melbourne, and many more towns and cities around the country (see full dates below).
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 21st here.
The current 10cc lineup consists of Graham Gouldman, Rick Fenn, Paul Burgess, Keith Hayman, and Iain Horn, with Burgess having been the band’s drummer for over 50 years.
“The band, as it stands now, is absolutely fantastic,” Gouldman says. “Our main strength is the songs, nothing else. This is as near as you’re ever going to get to hearing the perfect 10cc. Hit after hit after hit. It’s relentless. We show no mercy.”
Gouldman adds: “Year on year we get busier and busier. It’s great, we love touring and playing together and we get on really well. The audiences these days are very gratifying. You get the people you would expect, who grew up with 10cc, but you also get young kids who know the songs too.
“Whether they’ve discovered 10cc for themselves, via the internet or radio, or just grown up with their parents playing it in the house, I don’t know. But we get a great mix of people from the generations.”
Fans can expect to hear classic cuts like “The Things We Do for Love,” “Rubber Bullets,” and, of course, “I’m Not in Love.”
10cc 2025 Australian Tour
Tickets available via davidroywilliams.com
Wednesday, July 16th
QPAC, Brisbane, QLD
Thursday, July 17th-Friday, July 18th
Twin Towns, Tweed Heads, NSW
Saturday, July 19th
The Station, Caloundra, QLD
Sunday, July 20th
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba, QLD
Tuesday, July 22nd
Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW
Friday, July 25th
State Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, July 26th
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW
Sunday, July 27th
Playhouse Theatre, Canberra, ACT
Monday, July 28th
Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury, NSW
Wednesday, July 30th
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC
Thursday, July 31st
The Playhouse, Geelong, VIC
Friday, August 1st
Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, August 2nd
AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA
Monday, August 4th
Astor Theatre, Perth, WA