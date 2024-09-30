Cold Chisel have released more tickets for their special 50th anniversary tour

After nearly all dates on ‘The Big Five-0 Tour’ sold out within minutes, additional tickets will go on sale today (October 1st).

The strictly limited ticket release includes the following shows:

Saturday, October 5th in Armidale

Saturday, October 19th-Sunday, October 20th in Swan Valley

Saturday, November 9th in Ballarat

Smaller quantities will also be available for all other tour dates except the Big Top Tent shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, which will remain sold out for the time being.

Ahead of their 50th anniversary tour, Cold Chisel recently released 50 Years – The Best of, which went straight to the top of the ARIA Albums Chart.

Cold Chisel 50th Anniversary Tour

Ticket information available via coldchisel.com

Saturday, October 5th 
Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale, NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, October 8th 
Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach, QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, October 11th (SOLD OUT)
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park, Sydney, NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, October 12th (SOLD OUT)
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park, Sydney, NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Seas & Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, October 15th
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW
Special guests: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, October 19th 
Sandalford Wines, Caversham, WA
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, October 20th
Sandalford Wines, Caversham, WA
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, October 25th (SOLD OUT)
Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, October 26th (SOLD OUT)
Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, October 30th 
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, November 2nd (SOLD OUT)
Victoria Park, Brisbane, QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, November 3rd (SOLD OUT)
Victoria Park, Brisbane, QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, November 6th
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow, QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, November 9th 
Victoria Park, Ballarat, VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, November 10th 
Mornington Racecourse, VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, November 13th
MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy, TAS
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, November 16th 
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Special guest: The Cruel Sea

Sunday, November 17th
VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide, SA
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & The Superjesus
Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, November 22nd 
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, November 23rd
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Thursday, November 28th 
Patrick White Lawns, Canberra, ACT
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, November 30th
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, December 4th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

