Cold Chisel have released more tickets for their special 50th anniversary tour.

After nearly all dates on ‘The Big Five-0 Tour’ sold out within minutes, additional tickets will go on sale today (October 1st).

The strictly limited ticket release includes the following shows:

Saturday, October 5th in Armidale

Saturday, October 19th-Sunday, October 20th in Swan Valley

Saturday, November 9th in Ballarat

Smaller quantities will also be available for all other tour dates except the Big Top Tent shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, which will remain sold out for the time being.

Ahead of their 50th anniversary tour, Cold Chisel recently released 50 Years – The Best of, which went straight to the top of the ARIA Albums Chart.

Cold Chisel 50th Anniversary Tour

Ticket information available via coldchisel.com

Saturday, October 5th

Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale, NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, October 8th

Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach, QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, October 11th (SOLD OUT)

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park, Sydney, NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, October 12th (SOLD OUT)

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park, Sydney, NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Seas & Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, October 15th

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW

Special guests: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, October 19th

Sandalford Wines, Caversham, WA

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, October 20th

Sandalford Wines, Caversham, WA

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, October 25th (SOLD OUT)

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, October 26th (SOLD OUT)

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, October 30th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, November 2nd (SOLD OUT)

Victoria Park, Brisbane, QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, November 3rd (SOLD OUT)

Victoria Park, Brisbane, QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, November 6th

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow, QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, November 9th

Victoria Park, Ballarat, VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, November 10th

Mornington Racecourse, VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, November 13th

MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy, TAS

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, November 16th

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Special guest: The Cruel Sea

Sunday, November 17th

VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide, SA

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & The Superjesus

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, November 22nd

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, November 23rd

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Thursday, November 28th

Patrick White Lawns, Canberra, ACT

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, November 30th

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, December 4th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews