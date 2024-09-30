Cold Chisel have released more tickets for their special 50th anniversary tour.
After nearly all dates on ‘The Big Five-0 Tour’ sold out within minutes, additional tickets will go on sale today (October 1st).
The strictly limited ticket release includes the following shows:
Saturday, October 5th in Armidale
Saturday, October 19th-Sunday, October 20th in Swan Valley
Saturday, November 9th in Ballarat
Smaller quantities will also be available for all other tour dates except the Big Top Tent shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, which will remain sold out for the time being.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Ahead of their 50th anniversary tour, Cold Chisel recently released 50 Years – The Best of, which went straight to the top of the ARIA Albums Chart.
Cold Chisel 50th Anniversary Tour
Ticket information available via coldchisel.com
Saturday, October 5th
Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale, NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews
Tuesday, October 8th
Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach, QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
Friday, October 11th (SOLD OUT)
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park, Sydney, NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, October 12th (SOLD OUT)
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park, Sydney, NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Seas & Karen Lee Andrews
Tuesday, October 15th
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW
Special guests: Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, October 19th
Sandalford Wines, Caversham, WA
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews
Sunday, October 20th
Sandalford Wines, Caversham, WA
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews
Friday, October 25th (SOLD OUT)
Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, October 26th (SOLD OUT)
Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews
Wednesday, October 30th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, November 2nd (SOLD OUT)
Victoria Park, Brisbane, QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews
Sunday, November 3rd (SOLD OUT)
Victoria Park, Brisbane, QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews
Wednesday, November 6th
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow, QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, November 9th
Victoria Park, Ballarat, VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews
Sunday, November 10th
Mornington Racecourse, VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews
Wednesday, November 13th
MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy, TAS
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, November 16th
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Special guest: The Cruel Sea
Sunday, November 17th
VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide, SA
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & The Superjesus
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Friday, November 22nd
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, November 23rd
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews
Thursday, November 28th
Patrick White Lawns, Canberra, ACT
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, November 30th
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews
Wednesday, December 4th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews