You’ve read about the vinyl revival that’s been going on for the past few years and shows no sign of slowing down just yet, right? Well, maybe it’s time you capitalised on it with these Aussie albums.

How, you ask? Well, it just so happens that some of the albums you have sitting in your collections right now by some of your favourite Aussie artists could actually be worth some money.

No, nobody wants your copy of So Fresh: The Hits of Summer 2007, but if you happen to have albums by the likes of Tame Impala, Courtney Barnett, Silverchair, and more, you could be sitting on a goldmine.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – 12 Bar Bruise

Melbourne collective King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have done a bang-up job of fostering a Aussie White Stripes-like community of merch and record-hunters around their music. As a result, a copy of their first album, 12 Bar Bruise, on white and red speckled vinyl, which was limited to 500 copies, is worth up to $4,200 on home soil.

Eddy Current Suppression Ring – Primary Colours

Eddy Current Suppression Ring’s Primary Colours is a modern Aussie classic up there with Since I Left You (which we’ll get to in a second) and Currents (which we’ll also get to in a second), so it’s little surprise a grey marbled vinyl edition will net you $155 on Discogs.

Northlane – Discoveries

Metalcore and heavy music fans in general are famous for how rabid they are, especially when it comes to merch and collectables. Northlane, like many of their UNFD partners in crime, have put out releases that have previously cost fans close to $400 in order to nab and add to their ever-growing collections.

Courtney Barnett – Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit

Courtney Barnett and the rest of her Milk! Records crew have also done a stellar job of building a community around their music. That community is willing to pay up to €249.00 (AUD$373) for a deluxe gatefold LP edition of her debut album while some lucky folks have managed to get big money for a limited Christmas edition of her A Sea Of Split Peas: The Double EP compilation (which was limited to just 25).

Violent Soho – ‘Jesus Stole My Girlfriend’ 7″

If you happened to be an early adopter of the Queensland rockers’ raucous brand of grunge-inspired Oz rock and purchased a copy of ‘Jesus Stole My Girlfriend’ on vinyl, you can easily make up upwards of $100 on Discogs. If you jumped on the bandwagon with Hungry Ghost, you can still earn close to $250 if it’s a first Australian pressing.

DZ Deathrays – Bloodstreams

DZ Deathrays may not boast the kind of prodigious output of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard or the international success of Tame Impala, but they’re beloved amongst record collectors who are more than willing to fork over up to $300 for a first pressing of their album Bloodstreams.

The Avalanches – Since I Left You

Yeah, it’s one of the most iconic Australian albums of all time, so it’s going to fetch a pretty penny, but you may be surprised to learn that even a reissue is worth quite a bit, so long as it’s Blue Translucent Laced With Dark Blue so that when you hold the disc up to the light, it looks just like the ocean waves shown on the LP cover. That’s been known to net over $350.

Hilltop Hoods – The Calling

It pays to be an Aussie hip-hop head, literally. If you just so happen to own a limited edition double vinyl copy of The Calling, you can take home an easy $450 or an easy $400 for a double vinyl edition of The Hard Road.

Cosmic Psychos – ‘I Can’t Shake It/Some Girls’ 7″

Having proto-grunge sludge rockers the Melvins and Australian punk rock icons the Cosmic Psychos ‎on the one release is cool in and of itself, but if you just so happen to own a copy of their double A-side ‘I Can’t Shake It/Some Girls’ (a test pressing with unique, hand numbered, photocopied sleeve, of which only seven copies exist), you can make yourself $295.

Flume – Flume

Flume is now an international star who has seen massive success with his two records so far. But if you were an early adopter of the golden boy of Australian EDM and bought his debut on vinyl, you just made yourself an easy $149.

Tame Impala – Currents

As one of Australia’s biggest musical exports to come along in a while, Tame Impala have quite an international following and that following has raised the value of a vinyl edition of their latest album, Currents, to $650 and debut album Innerspeaker to $300.

Silverchair – Diorama

Silverchair are bonafide legends of Australian music and we’re willing to bet you have quite a few of their releases stowed away somewhere in your record collection. If one of those releases happens to be vinyl edition of Diorama, which was limited to 500 copies, you’ve made yourself a cool $569.