triple j’s Like A Version has spawned some of the most iconic covers in the history of music, so we’ve come up with our dream list, with fingers crossed, of the artists we’d love to see enter the hallowed halls of cover magic.

How could we not, with every new cover that appears on the legendary series, our imaginations just keep on running wild. So here they are, the 12 Like A Version covers we’d absolutely sell our souls to see.

Methyl Ethyl – ‘Wuthering Heights’ by Kate Bush

Methyl Etyhyl’s voice is simply addictive, and lends itself to a simply magical higher pitch. You know what else is addictive and magically high-pitched? The magnificent ‘Wuthering Heights’ by legendary Kate Bush. We’re surprised this hasn’t happened already. triple j please we beg you, we need this.

WAAX – ‘Trying’ by Bully

WAAX are proving themselves to be one of the most legendary bands in Australia at the moment, and we just think they’ll do this lesser-known Bully track the justice it deserves. ‘Labrador’ slaps, ‘Trying’ slaps, it only seems correct.

Lime Cordiale – ‘Breezeblocks’ by alt-j

Look, we’ve heard many a cover of ‘Breezeblocks’ in our time, but we just think nobody would be able to add a fresh twist to the song like Lime Cordiale could.

Kota Banks – ‘Track 10’ by Charli XCX

Aussie pop legend meets underground pop sensation Charli XCX, and the world was never the same. At least, that’s what the headlines would read if this cover were true. Please, triple j, the kids are starving, we haven’t eaten this good in months.

Pist Idiots – ‘When It All Falls Apart’ by The Veronicas

Close your eyes and think about it for like ten seconds. It just works. Don’t ask me how it just does. And we need it.

Washington – ‘Criminal’ by Fiona Apple

This just works on so many levels. Any excuse to have more Fiona Apple covers in our lives we will take. Plus, Washington has one of the most underrated voices in music, the people need to know what’s up!

Gang of Youths – ‘The Modern Leper’ by Frightened Rabbit

Look, Gang of Youths have done many Like A Version covers in their time, and I’m not saying they weren’t good, but just think about how legendary this one would be.

Tkay Maidza – ‘Get Up’ by clipping.

With her latest foray into more experimental beats and intricate rap flows, we’d love to hear Tkay singing and rapping in a cover of something else really experimental. It just suits her so well. Also, her new song is called ‘Awake’, which is what you are once you… ‘Get Up’. God, I’m hilarious.

Stella Donnelly – ‘Motion Sickness’ by Phoebe Bridgers

Stella has such an incredible voice, and we’d just love to hear her sing one of the most emotional songs we’ve heard this decade, ‘Motion Sickness’. How beautiful would the world be then?

The Veronicas – ‘My Hero’ by The Foo Fighters

How has this not been done before? Someone call The Veronicas, this cover needs to happen as soon as possible.

Camp Cope – ‘Old Man’ by Stella Donnelly

I don’t think there’s anyone who could do the powerful message of ‘Old Man’ justice more than Camp Cope. Their version of this song would be absolutely killer.

King Gizzard & the Wizard Lizard – ‘Hysterical Strength’ by St. Vincent

King Gizz have proved they can really do anything. Seriously, anything. But what we’d really love to see them do is a cover of the slow-building guitar jam ‘Hysterical Strength’, with their own unique spin on it of course.