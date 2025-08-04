A mass shooting at an unauthorised EDM festival after party in downtown Los Angeles has left two people dead and six injured.

The shooting took place at approximately 1am on August 4th at the 1100 block of 14th Place, an industrial area near the 10 Freeway (as per Rolling Stone). Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to multiple calls reporting gunfire and arrived to find a large crowd and eight victims at the scene.

Two people lost their lives in the attack. A man died at the scene, whilst a woman was transported to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The identities of the deceased have not been released by authorities. Of the six people wounded, at least one remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

The event had been promoted across social media platforms as an after party for the Hard Summer EDM festival. However, representatives for Hard Summer have confirmed the gathering had “zero affiliation” with the official festival, distancing the legitimate event from the unauthorised party where the shooting occurred.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting, nor have they publicly identified any suspects. Investigators are still determining whether the incident was gang-related, with the LAPD continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

In a concerning development, police revealed they had been called to the same location just hours before the shooting. Officers responded to reports of someone possessing a firearm at a party on the same block. During this earlier incident, one person was detained for firearm possession and the party was shut down. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the two incidents are connected.

Hard Summer, which is produced by Live Nation, is one of Los Angeles’ major electronic dance music festivals, typically drawing thousands of attendees to its official events. The festival’s organisers were quick to clarify their lack of involvement with the unauthorised after party.

The investigation into the mass shooting remains ongoing, with the LAPD continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses. Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact local authorities.