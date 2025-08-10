Days after an Australian tour was teased on social media, Linkin Park have confirmed their first run of shows in Australia in 13 years.

The iconic US rock band will kick off the tour on March 3rd at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. They will then perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on March 8th and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on March 14th (see full details below).

It marks Linkin Park’s first tour of Australia since 2013 and the first since their revival with new vocalist Emily Armstrong.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” Mike Shinoda shares in a statement. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to bring this energy to Australia.

“[Latest album] From Zero is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

Linkin Park’s reunion tour began last year, despite some controversy involving late frontman Chester Bennington’s family and issues around Armstrong. From Zero, their first album since 2017’s One More Light, debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Armstrong was officially added to the band’s lineup last September. At their first performance with the new lineup, frontman Shinoda told the crowd, “We are thrilled to be back out here. It is not about erasing the past. It is about starting this new chapter into the future and coming out here for each and every one of you. We loved writing this music. We are very fuckin’ excited about the new record. So thank you guys very much. We had an incredible night with you.”

Shinoda later spoke about performing without Bennington during an appearance on The Tonight Show. “I think the important thing for us is that we never set out to, like, ‘Let’s bring the band back’ or ‘let’s find a singer,’” he explained. “That was never our intention or our goal.”

Linkin Park 2026 Australian Tour

General tickets on sale Friday August 22nd at 11am

Artist pre-sale: Monday, August 18th, 10am – Friday, August 2nd, 10am

Vodafone pre-sale: Tuesday, August 19th, 11am – Thu 21 Aug, 11am

Commbank Yello Mastercard pre-sale: Tuesday, August 19th, 11am – Thursday, August 21st, 11am

Live Nation pre-sale: Thursday, August 21st, 12pm – Friday, August 22nd, 10am