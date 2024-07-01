Entries are now open for the 2024 Music Victoria Awards.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 24th, in The Edge at Melbourne’s Fed Square, with the action set to be streamed to the big screen in the main square.

Now in its 19th year, the MVAs acknowledge outstanding achievements of musicians, venues, festivals and industry professionals who contribute to the state’s thriving music scene.

“Music Victoria acknowledges the rich contributions made by individuals from a variety of backgrounds to the Victorian contemporary music scene,” says Music Victoria’s CEO Simone Schinkel.

“The Music Victoria Awards aim to honour this diversity and strongly encourage entries from First Peoples, those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, Deaf and Disabled individuals, and members of the LGBTIQA+ community.

“2024 will be the second year in which entrants do not need to be Music Victoria members, meaning everyone in the Victorian music industry can put themselves and the artists and venues they represent in consideration for nomination. As the landscape around us evolves, it’s a vital time to celebrate those changing our scene for the better as they pivot and reimagine their work.”

Cable Ties had a big win at last year’s awards, taking home two awards, including Best Group. Cara Murphy was awarded Best DJ, Jen Cloher won Best Solo Artist, and Watty Thompson was recognised as the Best Regional Act. Kutcha Edwards and Kirsty Rivers were also honoured with induction into the Music Victoria Hall Of Fame.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Previous winners include singer/songwriters Mo’Ju, Zambian-born poet and rapper Sampa the Great, Yolŋu rapper, dancer, and performer Baker Boy, as well as Australian music icons Archie Roach, Kylie Minogue, Olivia Newton-John, Michael Gudinski, and Helen Marcou AM & Ian “Quincy” McLean AM, who have been inducted into the Music Victoria Hall Of Fame.

Entries for this year’s awards are now open until Friday, July 19th. You can nominate yourself and your favourite artists, venues, and festivals via the awards’ official website.