The 2024 Queensland Music Awards, held at The Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on Wednesday, April 17th, showcased a vibrant mix of Queensland’s finest musical talents, from seasoned veterans to exciting new artists.

Hosted by Myf Warhurst and Michael Tuahine, the event celebrated the achievements of the local music industry with standout performances and prestigious accolades.

The evening kicked off with an electrifying performance by Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra, covering Regurgitator’s “Song Formerly Known As”. This set the tone for a night filled with live music and heartfelt tributes, including a notable performance by Jem Cassar-Daley, who later won Song of the Year for “King of Disappointment” as well as the Pop Award.

Rapper-poet Sachém also took to the stage, delivering a powerful rendition of his song “My City”, capturing the audience’s attention with his dynamic presence. The evening saw various genres represented, from the soulful harmonies of Hayley Marsten, Melody Moko, and Tori Forsyth – who paid tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award winner James Blundell with “Way Out West” – to the heavy riffs of DZ Deathrays, who also took home the Heavy Award.

Cub Sport emerged as another big winner, securing the Album of the Year for Jesus at the Gay Bar and the Electronic Award. Composer Joff Bush was awarded both the Children’s Music Award for “Dance Mode” and the Music for Screen Award for “Cricket”, both compositions for the popular TV show Bluey, highlighting his contributions to music in children’s entertainment and screen.

James Blundell, the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, reflected on his illustrious career, emphasizing the importance of longevity and authenticity in the music industry.

The Queensland Music Awards also focused on nurturing future talents through significant scholarships. Lottie Mcleod received the Billy Thorpe Scholarship, while Jo Davie was awarded the Carol Lloyd Award, among others, showcasing the commitment to supporting and developing new artists within the state.

Find the full list of winners here.

2024 QUEENSLAND MUSIC AWARDS MAJOR WINNERS

SONG OF THE YEAR

Jem Cassar-Daley – “King of Disappointment”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Cub Sport – Jesus at the Gay Bar

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

James Blundell