Australia’s biggest night in music is about to return for this year, with the 2025 ARIA Awards taking place tomorrow night at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

The nominees are announced, the artists are getting ready, and we have our guesses on who’s going home with the trophies.

The 39th ARIA Awards will celebrate the movers and shakers of Australian music with awards across 29 categories. By the big picture numbers, Ninajirachi leads with a record eight nominations, followed closely by fellow electronic artists RÜFÜS DU SOL and Dom Dolla.

Ahead of the ceremony, we’ve cemented our predictions for the winners of Album of the Year, Best Rock Album, Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album, and Best Country Album.

Check out our predictions below, and check out the full list of nominations here.

Album of the Year

The Nominees

Amyl and the Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness

Missy Higgins – The Second Act

Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Inhale / Exhale

Thelma Plum – I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back

Who Should Win

Ninajirachi — I Love My Computer

Being the lead nominee at the ARIAs can so often be a poisoned chalice for an artist. With eight nominations to her name, it’s likely that Ninajirachi will win at least one award, but which one? For its dizzyingly innovative production and breakout acclaim, I Love My Computer should win her the main prize of the night. It’s that good.

Who Will Win

Amyl and the Sniffers — Cartoon Darkness

If Ninajirachi wasn’t in this category, Amyl and the Sniffers’ latest record would be the clear winner. Just look at its rave review on Rolling Stone AU/NZ, it earned it.

Best Rock Album presented by Tooheys

The Nominees

Amyl and the Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness

Ball Park Music – Like Love

King Stingray – For the Dreams

Royel Otis – hickey

Spacey Jane – If That Makes Sense

Who Should Win

Amyl and the Sniffers — Cartoon Darkness

Be serious: there’s only one winner in this category.

Who Will Win

Amyl and the Sniffers — Cartoon Darkness

See above.

Best Country Album

The Nominees

Dylan Wright – Half a World Away

Imogen Clark – Choking on Fuel

Kasey Chambers – Backbone

Keith Urban – High

Taylor Moss – Firecracker

Who Should Win

Kasey Chambers — Backbone

Almost four decades into her career, there’s just no slowing down Kasey Chambers. You wouldn’t know Backbone is her 13th album just by listening to it — she sounded as fresh and ambitious as ever on the record, which also earned a nomination at this year’s AIR Awards.

Who Will Win

Keith Urban — High

It’s been over a decade since Urban won an ARIA, probably too long a gap for a country icon who collected ARIAs on the regular during the ’00s. Expect him to rectify that this week.

Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album

The Nominees

Civic – Chrome Dipped

Press Club – To All the Ones I Love

RedHook – Mutation

The Amity Affliction – Let the Ocean Take Me Down (Redux)

Thornhill – Bodies

Who Should Win

Civic — Chrome Dipped

Civic reached their peak (so far) on their third album, and a first ARIA win — for their first nomination — would be a fitting way to celebrate this achievement. The hard-working Melbourne punk band deserve the acclaim.

Who Will Win

Thornhill — Bodies

If voters don’t think that Civic have the necessary profile for an ARIA, Thornhill could sneak the win. Bodies, after all, was their second consecutive top 5-charting album in Australia, reaching No. 4 in April.