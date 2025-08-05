Teddy Swims is heading back Down Under, and he’s bringing Matt Corby along as a special guest.

The ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour‘ hits arenas across Australia and New Zealand this October, with 12 massive shows locked in.

Swims is currently touring North America. His breakout single “Lose Control” recently made history as the first song to spend 100 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. The tour has included multiple sold-out shows, including two in Atlanta. It will end in Honolulu before moving to Australasia.

Matt Corby is currently working on new music, expected in 2025. He first gained attention with his 2011 single “Brother”. The track was recently ranked #51 on triple j’s Hottest 100 Australian Songs of All Time. Corby has released three studio albums and is also active as a songwriter and producer.

In a statement, Corby said he was honoured to join the tour and praised Swims’ vocals and musical style. The two artists first met at Swims’ Sydney show in 2023.

“I’m such a fan of Teddy. I first heard ‘Lose Control’ on the radio while driving from the airport to a show, was completely floored by his vocal chops and the soul in his sound. I’ve been hooked ever since. We first met at his Sydney show last year: Teddy came up, gave me a big hug, and told me he’d been listening to my music since high school, which just blew my mind. After his set, we hung out, talked music, and joked about starting a boy band one day. Being invited to join him on this run of shows is a real honour. I can’t wait!”

The tour marks Swims’ latest international expansion following the success of his debut album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1).

Teddy Swims Australia and New Zealand 2025

FINAL TICKETS ON SALE NOW

via frontiertouring.com/teddyswims

Tuesday, October 7th

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday, October 9th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Tuesday, October 14th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, October 15th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

Thursday, October 16th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

NEW SHOW!

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, October 18th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

SOLD OUT

Sunday, October 19th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, October 22nd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

NEW SHOW!

ticketek.com.au

Thursday, October 23rd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

Friday, October 24th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

Monday, October 27th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide, SA

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, October 29th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

SOLD OUT