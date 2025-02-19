The 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards are ready and set for April 9.

The fifth annual event returns to The Ivy, in central Sydney, for a celebration of the best and brightest in Australia’s music scene.

As previously reported, the prestigious ceremony expands with the addition of a category celebrating the best live performer.

The Rolling Stone Global Award will again be judged by Rolling Stone’s global staff to acknowledge the Australian artist that has made impressive international strides.

The invitation-only event promises to be a smorgasbord of live music, networking and partying, all hosted at The Ivy on 320 George Street.

All told, seven categories will be presented on the night.

At last year’s show, Neil Finn collected the second annual Rolling Stone Icon Award on behalf of Crowded House, while legendary singer Tina Arena was the very first Icon, feted at the 2023 ceremony.

Finn and Angus & Julia Stone were on hand to perform in 2024, while Tones and I (Rolling Stone Global Award), Dom Dolla (Best New Artist), Peach PRC (Best Single) and The Teskey Brothers (Best Record) were among the winners last time.

“Wow, this is an incredible award to win,” remarked Tones, who graced the inaugural Rolling Stone AU/NZ Musicians on Musicians issue last year alongside Luke Steele, “up against such an icon in Kylie Minogue who helped pave the way for women in pop music on a global scale.”

Six artist categories will highlight the best recordings and performances by homegrown artists in the period from October 16th, 2023 to October 31st, 2024.

Music fans cast their vote on the Readers’ Choice Award, saluting an act who kept their followers constantly tuned-in across their tunes, performances, music videos and social activity. The nominations process is now closed.

More details on the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards will be announced in due course, including shortlists, performers, competitions, sponsors and more.

