The Rolling Stone Australia Awards is back in 2025 for its fifth annual edition.

Nominations open today (January 15th) for the prestigious event, which returns to Sydney and expands with the addition of a category celebrating the best live performer from these parts.

The forthcoming ceremony will celebrate the best in homegrown music, honouring local music exports across the categories of Best LP or EP, Best Single, Best New Artist, the Rolling Stone Global Award, Readers’ Choice, the freshly-minted Best Live Act and, of course, the Rolling Stone Icon Award.

The Rolling Stone Global Award will again be judged by Rolling Stone’s global staff to acknowledge the Australian artist that has made impressive international strides. All told, seven categories will be presented on the night.

The invitation-only event will be a smorgasbord of live music, networking and partying, all hosted in a central Sydney venue. Details will be announced in due course.

At last year’s gala, Neil Finn collected the second annual Rolling Stone Icon Award on behalf of Crowded House, while songstress Tina Arena was the very first Icon, feted at the 2023 ceremony.

Finn and Angus & Julia Stone were on hand to perform at The Ivy Sydney, while Tones and I (Rolling Stone Global Award), Dom Dolla (Best New Artist), Peach PRC (Best Single) and The Teskey Brothers (Best Record) were among the winners last time.

“Wow, this is an incredible award to win,” remarked Tones, who graced the inaugural Rolling Stone AU/NZ Musicians on Musicians issue last year alongside Luke Steele, “up against such an icon in Kylie Minogue who helped pave the way for women in pop music on a global scale.”

Music fans everywhere can vote on the Readers’ Choice Award, saluting an act who kept their followers constantly tuned-in across their tunes, performances, music videos and social activity.

Nominations in six artist categories are open now to all email subscribers of The Music Network at the official voting portal, with any Australian artists who have released works in the period of October 16th, 2023 to October 31st, 2024, eligible for nomination. If you are not a current The Music Network subscriber, you can subscribe here.