Nick Jonas has been cast to portray Paul Stanley in the upcoming KISS biopic Shout It Out Loud, according to a recent announcement.

As per Rolling Stone, the pop star will take on the role of the legendary Starchild, complete with the iconic makeup and guitar, in what many are calling unexpected casting.

The biopic, directed by McG, is being produced with the blessing and involvement of original KISS members Stanley and Gene Simmons, who are serving as co-producers on the project. Jonas will reportedly provide his own vocals for Stanley’s classic KISS songs in the film.

Shout It Out Loud is set to focus on the first four years of KISS, chronicling the band’s rise to rock stardom. The screenplay has been drafted by Darren Lemke, based on an idea developed by Stanley and Simmons in conjunction with their label, Universal Music Group.

Production company STX and Sweden-based Pophouse are also attached to the project. Pophouse notably acquired the global rights to the KISS brand, including name and likeness, and is currently developing KISS holograms for future experiences.

“It’s a biopic about the first four years of Kiss,” KISS manager Doc McGhee stated in 2023. The film was initially announced in 2021 with plans for a Netflix release in 2024, though the current timeline appears to have shifted.

The casting of Jonas represents an interesting choice, as the former Disney star’s musical style differs considerably from KISS’s hard rock anthems. While Jonas has established himself as a successful pop artist, his acting credentials include roles in the Jumanji reboots, Midway, Chaos Walking, and Love Again, along with numerous Broadway performances during his career.

Neither Jonas nor Stanley has publicly commented on the casting announcement as of yet. The role of Simmons has not been cast at this time.

Jonas will have a busy schedule ahead, as he’s set to spend most of the summer and autumn touring with the Jonas Brothers for their 20th anniversary ‘Living the Dream Tour’, which begins on August 10th in New Jersey.