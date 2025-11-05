The 2026 Sydney Festival program is here, featuring music artists such as Hot Chip, Emma Donovan, CHAII, and many more.

Sydney Festival prepares to celebrate a remarkable milestone as it approaches its 50th anniversary in January 2026, unveiling an ambitious program that spans 18 days across the city.

The festival, running from January 8th-25th, promises to transform Sydney into a cultural playground under the guidance of new Festival Director Kris Nelson.

Nelson’s inaugural program centres on intergenerational connection, weaving together diverse artistic voices that explore how communities gather, learn and share stories. The programming reflects a deliberate focus on multi-generational experiences, acknowledging the festival’s five-decade journey while positioning it for future innovation.

The festival’s artistic offerings showcase both international and local talent across multiple disciplines. Virginia Gay’s Mama Does Derby brings mother-daughter dynamics to life through roller derby comedy, while Dear Son presents a poignant exploration of First Nations relationships between fathers and sons through exchanged letters. American musician Lonnie Holley will lead intergenerational jam sessions, creating spontaneous musical collaborations that bridge age gaps and cultural divides.

Sydney Festival’s commitment to First Nations artistry continues through the Blak Out program, with Jacob Nash delivering his final program as Creative Artist in Residence. The celebration begins with Lucy Simpson’s sculpture installation at Barangaroo Reserve on opening day and concludes with the traditional Vigil ceremony, bookending the month with powerful cultural expressions that honour the fullness of Blak identity.

The festival introduces Summer School, an expansive educational component curated by Artistic Associate Nithya Nagarajan. This innovative program transforms unconventional spaces including galleries, pools, funeral homes, and alleys into learning environments where audiences engage with the ideas driving the festival’s artistic vision. The initiative positions Sydney as a city-wide classroom, encouraging collective discovery and artistic exploration.

Nelson expressed his vision for the landmark anniversary edition, emphasising the festival’s role in reflecting Sydney’s multicultural complexity. His four-year plan aims to create transformative experiences that reshape both artistic presentation and audience engagement, fostering imagination about the city’s cultural future.

The program’s scope extends beyond traditional venues, utilising pop-up spaces and unexpected urban corners to create immersive experiences throughout the city. This approach aligns with the festival’s evolution from a single-venue event to a city-wide cultural phenomenon that has defined Sydney’s summer cultural calendar for half a century.

Minister for the Arts, Music and Night-time Economy. The Hon. John Graham said: “The Sydney Festival is clearly not getting shy about its 50th birthday! Right as Sydney hits the peak of summer, this amazing program will create big colourful nights, where anything feels possible. I’m particularly excited about the big opening night event on Hickson Road. Part movie set, part Argentinian street celebration – I honestly don’t know how it will unfold, but I’ll definitely be there to find out!”

Minister for Jobs and Tourism, Steve Kamper, said: “Sydney Festival is the nation’s largest international arts and cultural event and a highlight of the NSW major events calendar. Summer in Sydney just wouldn’t be the same without it and next year will be particularly special as we celebrate its 50th anniversary. For half a century, Sydney Festival has enriched our state’s vibrant arts and cultural scene and provided a significant boost to our visitor economy by showcasing NSW as Australia’s leading destination for world-class cultural experiences.”

Find out more about the 2026 Sydney Festival here.