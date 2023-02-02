Triple j unearthed star Odetta Maxwell has died after crashing her car which rolled into nearby scrubland in Adelaide.

The horror crash happened at about 11am on Tuesday, and Odetta was able to climb out of the car after it rolled, and was flown to Royal Adelaide Hospital but sadly passed away from her injuries on Wednesday, as per Daily Mail Australia.

Odetta released music until the name Pink Wasabi and her singles Tides and Killer were both played on triple j Unearthed in 2019. Prior to that, Red Light District [ft. BALTIMÖRE], which she released in 2018, was the song that helped begin her musical career.

The 25-year-old’s sister Isobel has started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of Odetta’s funeral.

“Our dear angel “O” has gained her wings as a result of a catastrophic single car crash, and is in heaven with her beloved Nanna, Grandpa and other loved ones,” Isobel wrote.

She continued, “As you all would know, Odetta lived many lifetimes and experiences in her short 25 years.Odetta worked hard, loved hard and fought for everything she believed in. She held her loved ones close and was the most outgoing, impressive, intelligent, beautiful and larger-than-life woman.

Her fearlessness and courage will live on with us all and if you knew her, please, honour her in every way you can; everyday.

Isobel mentioned that her and her sisters parents had both experienced separate “catastrophic car accidents” and as a result both “acquired brain injuries”.

“Odetta dedicated much of her time caring for both parents. Her life was challenging juggling caring for her parents and her other commitments, as she was so passionate about all that she did. “This battle will be up hill and hard, and we appreciate our community rallying behind us in our time of need.”