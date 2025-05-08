3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with stage four clear cell renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer that has spread to his lung.

Arnold shared the news in an emotional Instagram video on Wednesday. “I hope you’re having a great day today. I’ve got some not-so-good news for you today,” he began, explaining that after feeling unwell for a couple of weeks, he went to the hospital and was given the diagnosis.

“But you know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear,” he said. “I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all.”

The 46-year-old said the band would have to cancel their summer tour while he undergoes treatment. He asked fans to “lift me up in prayer every chance you get” and encouraged them to listen to 3 Doors Down’s 2008 song “It’s Not My Time”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3 Doors Down (@3doorsdown)

In the caption of the post, Arnold wrote that the track “is really my song,” adding, “This’ll be a battle so we need our prayer warriors!”

3 Doors Down formed in 1996 in Escatawpa, Mississippi, with Arnold, bassist Todd Harrell, and guitarist Matt Roberts, who passed away in 2016. The band shot to fame in 2000 with their debut single “Kryptonite”, which reached Number Three on the Billboard Hot 100.

More chart hits followed, including “Be Like That”, “Here Without You”, and “When I’m Gone”. Their 2002 multiplatinum album Away from the Sun cemented their mainstream success. They later topped the Billboard 200 with 2005’s Seventeen Days and 2008’s self-titled album 3 Doors Down.

Arnold closed his message on a hopeful note, saying he’s staying positive and trusting in his faith as he faces the road ahead.