It sure looks like 5 Seconds of Summer are about to make a big announcement.

A mysterious new Instagram account, @thediaryofsix, has piqued fans’ curiosity, teasing “your favorite boy band is back.”

A link in the account’s bio leads to a website whose homepage reads: “It’s official – the greatest boyband in history are returning! Check back tomorrow.”

Fans are able to sign up on the website for the incoming announcement.

Is “the greatest boyband” referring to 5SOS? Westlife? Backstreet Boys? It’s very likely to be the former, considering 5SOS are, of course, approaching their sixth studio album.

5SOS’ last album, 5SOS5, dropped on September 23rd, 2022 and was yet another hit release. The record hit No. 1 in Australia – their fifth consecutive chart-topper – and reached No. 1 in the UK and No. 2 in the US.

In Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s countdown of the 100 best Australian albums of the 2020s so far, 5SOS5 made it to No. 22 on the list, while solo albums from three of the four band members sat pretty in the middle at No. 51, No. 50, and No. 49, respectively.

Various 5SOS members have also discussed new music with Rolling Stone AU/NZ in recent interviews.

While discussing his debut solo LP, ORDER chaos ORDER, bassist Callum Hood hinted at what’s to come next.

“We’re always planning. The 5SOS cog in the music world never stops. In fact, it’s probably the hardest-working cog,” he said. “There’s always conversations going. There’s always people dreaming up things — ‘What if we do this, what if we do that?’ So fear not, because there’s always something going on.”

Guitarist Michael Clifford also told the publication about the group’s new music, hinting that big things are on the way.

“I’m so proud to be a part of a band that’s able to do stuff that’s scary, and I’m also proud to even just know the guys because they also release dope fucking music,” he said. “I think that’s the thing that’s most exciting about the next 5SOS record – nobody has a fucking clue.”

We’ll bring you more updates about this incoming announcement.