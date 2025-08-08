Australian hip-hop duo Horrorshow will no longer be supporting Seth Sentry on his upcoming tour.

Earlier this week, Horrorshow released a statement on Instagram explaining their decision:

“I feel that aspects of the tour would not create a safe working environment for me and therefore I am withdrawing my involvement. I was really excited for this tour and am disappointed I am no longer able to be a part of it. I wish everyone involved the best with their same old future endeavours.”

In response, Seth Sentry addressed fans on Instagram, revealing there had been a falling out:

“There was a recent falling out and after a conversation to try find a way to make it work, Horrorshow have made the decision to pull out of the tour. I respect the decision. I’m working to find a replacement now.”

The vague nature of the statement has left some fans confused. “What does this actually mean?,” commented one. “I’ve been to so many Seth shows and never felt safer at them, what’s going on here,” wrote another.

The tour dates remain scheduled as planned, with Seth Sentry now searching for a new support act.

Seth Sentry’s national tour runs from September to November, celebrating the 10th anniversary of his acclaimed sophomore album, Strange New Past.

Released in 2015, the album peaked at #2 on the ARIA Album Chart and won the ARIA Award for Best Urban Album. It features singles such as “Run”, “Hell Boy”, and “1969”.

Announcing the tour on Instagram, Sentry told fans to “Expect your faves from Strange New Past, some deep cuts, a stack of Super Cool Tree House, plus a few surprises.”

The 23-date tour spans seven states and territories, kicking off at The River in Margaret River on Thursday, September 18th. Sentry will then perform in capital cities and regional towns across the country, including Perth, Albury, Kings Beach, Newcastle, Wollongong, Townsville, and more, before wrapping up at Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory on Friday, November 28th.