In 50 years of hip hop, there have been countless infamous feuds, and two decades ago, 50 Cent and Ja Rule started one of the longest-running battles in the genre’s history.

In a classic 2003 Rolling Stone cover story, 50 Cent recounted to Touré the time he punched his soon-to-be rival in the face.

“One night in a club, 50 said “What’s up?” to a man he knew who happened to have stolen a chain from Ja Rule. Ja saw 50 talking to the man and felt disrespected. Thus began a feud,” the cover feature revealed.

Several diss records followed before things got physical one day in Atlanta when the pair found themselves staying in the same hotel; when 50 saw his rival, he pulled him aside for a chat.

“He was lookin’ real stupid,” 50 told Touré. “He had one of them little bats they give you at the baseball games for your kids. He had the li’l-tough look on his face… I let him go on for about a minute or two, and then I just punched him in his eye. I heard enough of that shit.”

Now that’s how you start a long-running feud. As 50 was unafraid to explain to Touré, anger was his most familiar emotion. “Somethin’ happen that another person might start crying about, I get mad,” he confessed. “Some people know how to express themselves emotionally and cry and do all that other shit. Me, emotionally, I’m, like, thirteen.”

