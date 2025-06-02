50 Cent has taken a firm stance against the possibility of Sean “Diddy” Combs receiving a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, should the embattled music mogul be found guilty in his ongoing legal troubles.

Per Rolling Stone, in a series of Instagram posts over the weekend, 50 Cent declared his intention to intervene in any potential pardoning of Diddy, stating, “He said some really bad things about Trump, it’s not OK. I’m gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy.”

The “In Da Club” rapper, who has maintained a long-standing rivalry with Combs, further emphasised his position, noting that “Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect, and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him. While working tirelessly to make America great again there is no room for distraction. He would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated not Puffy Daddy.”

This response follows reports that Combs has been making preliminary moves to secure a potential pardon from Trump, anticipating a possible guilty verdict in his case.

Trump addressed the speculation during a press conference on Friday, confirming that while no formal request had been made, discussions were brewing. “Nobody’s asked. I know people are thinking about it. People have been very close to asking,” Trump said, having earlier in the week pardoned NBA YoungBoy.

The former president, who recently returned to the White House, indicated he would be open to considering such a request, stating, “I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody is mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me.”

Trump also reflected on his past relationship with Combs, revealing, “He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics that relationship busted up. From what I read. I don’t know, he didn’t tell me that. But I read some little bit nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden.”

After 50 Cent’s comments gained traction online, several media outlets mischaracterised his intentions, prompting the rapper to clarify his position on Sunday. “I didn’t say I would nuke anything, I simply said I will make sure Trump is aware,” he wrote, correcting the misrepresentation of his original statements.