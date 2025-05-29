Sean Combs’ former personal assistant, identified in court as “Mia”, delivered emotional testimony on Thursday at his sex-trafficking trial, alleging multiple sexual assaults during her employment from 2009 to 2017.

Mia often broke down in tears as she described working for the Bad Boy Records founder, portraying him as a manipulative and volatile employer, as per Rolling Stone. She testified that he would treat her as a close friend one day, then become violent the next—once hurling a computer at her head during an outburst over internet connectivity issues.

The former assistant detailed several alleged sexual assaults, including an incident during Combs’ 40th birthday celebrations where he allegedly poured her two shots of vodka that affected her unusually strongly. She testified that Combs then kissed her and put his hand up her dress, leaving her shocked and frozen.

Mia recounted another alleged assault where Combs entered her unlocked room at his Los Angeles mansion while she was sleeping. “I just froze, I didn’t react”, she told the court, adding that “it was very quick, but it felt like forever”. She described additional incidents, including one in Combs’ closet and another on a private jet.

According to her testimony, she felt trapped in the situation, believing Combs would destroy her future if she refused him or reported the incidents. “I couldn’t tell him no. I couldn’t tell him no, even about a sandwich”, she stated, explaining that she had planned to “die with this” secret.

The court heard that Mia’s work conditions were extreme, including working 24 hours straight on her first day and once going five days without sleep, relying on Adderall to continue functioning. Her responsibilities ranged from high-level development at Revolt Films to cleaning up after Combs’ “freak-offs”, which allegedly left hotel rooms with broken glass, candle wax, menstrual blood, and baby oil on walls.

Mia also testified about Cassie Ventura’s relationship with Combs, describing witnessing physical abuse, including an incident where Combs allegedly slammed Ventura to the ground and “cracked her head open”. She recalled jumping on Combs’ back during a violent episode in August 2013, after which she claimed he threw her against a wall.

The testimony included a frightening account of a trip to Turks and Caicos where Ventura allegedly ran to Mia’s room pleading, “You gotta help me, he’s going to kill me”. The women reportedly fled on paddleboards into the water while Combs paced on the beach.

Defence attorney Teny Geragos urged jurors to consider Mia’s motives, questioning why she hadn’t previously disclosed these allegations. Prosecutors countered that Mia needed years to ‘grapple’ with her experiences.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts, including racketeering. Prosecutors allege he used his business empire to fulfil his sexual desires through crimes including physical assault, threats, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.