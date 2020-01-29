From comedy icons to the godfathers of punk, Adelaide has you absolutely covered with all the talent you need to fill up your February calendar. Here are some of the essential acts visiting the city in the coming month.

Fatboy Slim – February 1, Glenelg Beach

You’d better be ready to ‘Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat’ – Frontier Touring is ecstatic to announce the return of revered DJ and prolific producer Fatboy Slim for three huge Australian dates in January 2020.

The party-starting machine is responsible for some of the biggest hits of the last few decades, but it’s his incomparable energy and vibrant passion for live shows that make him the icon he is.

Fatboy Slim – ‘Weapon of Choice’

As It Is – February 12, Lion Arts Factory

Formed in 2012, this British-American rock band have been knocking it out of the park now for quite some time.

Every riff is electric, every lyric is punching and the stage presence? Simply incredible. Prepare to mosh, and make sure you wear plenty of black, because this show is going to get heavy.

As It Is – ‘The Reaper’

Pennywise – February 14, Thebarton Theatre

Formed in 1988, Pennywise is a legendary punk band that truly needs no introduction.

The group have amassed an international following through their relentless riffs and melodic, high energy sound that fuses together elements of surf punk and blistering hardcore.

Come on down to see how the group have solidified their place in punk history, and witness classic anthems like ‘Fuck Authority’ and ‘Bro Hymn’.

Pennywise – ‘Bro Hymn’

Pentatonix – February 19, AEC Theatre

Pentatonix is an American acapella group characterised by their pop-style arrangements with vocal harmonies, basslines, riffing, percussion, and beatboxing. They produce cover versions of modern pop works along with original material, and create some of the most entertaining videos you’ll watch in a long time.

Check them out in a live setting, where they put their vocal chops to work in a show that is far more impressive in the real than in any video they have ever created.

Pentatonix – ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Nazeem Hussain – February 24-March 1, The Box

Comedian, actor, host and television presenter Nazeem Hussain is heading down to Adelaide this February for a string of unmissable shows.

With impeccable comedic timing and an arsenal of insanely clever jokes, this night is going to be a barrel of laughs.

Nazeem Hussain – Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Becky Lucas – February 25-29, Rhino Room

One of the most exciting comedic voices in Australia who is commanding international attention, Becky Lucas has proven herself time and time again to be hilarious in any circumstance.

Come on down for an Adelaide night of ridiculousness, realness, and most of all, pure unadulterated comedy.

Becky Lucas – Conan