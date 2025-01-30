Gordi has shared a heart-wrenching but healing track, titled “Alien Cowboy”.

When writing the song, the Australian indie pop artist said she was “thinking about what a gay utopia would look like. Fabricating an imaginary place where, as queer people, you could feel wholly accepted.”

The single follows last November’s Lunch At Dune EP in collaboration with the Irish artist SOAK.

The track shares similarities with Pollyhill and Samara Alofa’s Aquaries EP, in which they conjure an alien world of queer safety and expression.

“Alien Cowboy” features delicate vocals shrouded by “anti-gravitational energy” and production by Costa Rican producer Matias Mora (Katy Perry, Linkin Park). It waxes tranquility yet wanes an impending distress on a new figurative planet.

“When I got to the chorus, I wanted to turn this fictitious place into something internal, and suddenly maybe it’s not a place at all, but a feeling, ” Gordi described.

Gordi and Mora collaborated in Los Angeles, fabricating another world together that began on piano.

“I was thinking about what a gay utopia would look like. Mr Morale & The Big Steppers had just come out and we had it blaring through the speakers”

They recorded “this low, subby, deteriorated part” where Gordi imagined “stumbling through the desert and this mirage appears, this beautiful Salvadore Dali-type world”.

“Everything is melting and there is this giant figure, with their hand outstretched inviting me in,” she continues.

Gordi wonders in the monumental line, “Won’t you blow up my universe so that I can realise, we’ve been here the whole time?”

“Join the ex-communicated. It’s your birthday, celebrate it” becomes makes a near-mantra.

Madeleine Purdy directs the music video which warps reality to depict a “dark fantasia”.Gordi holds a transparent box containing a tinier self atop a crimson dust ground that leans into an alien world.

Gordi’s “Alien Cowboy” is out now.