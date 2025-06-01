An All-Australian lineup headlined by Crowded House will light up rural Australia as part of the Red Hot Summer Tour.

Headlining the tour across rural Australia are pop-rock icons Crowded House, following a string of cross-Tasman shows at the end of last year.

Touring alongside them are beloved sibling duo Angus & Julia Stone, new wave favourites The Church, folk-rock mainstays The Waifs, and Hunters & Collectors founder Mark Seymour sharing the stage with soulful sisters Vika & Linda.

The star-studded lineup will perform at 10 rural locations, including the Hunter Valley, Mornington, and Swan Valley between October and December.

Here’s a quick look at who’s performing:

Crowded House: Having burst onto the scene with a platinum debut album in 1986, Crowded House have become one of Australia’s most well-known bands thanks to hits such as “Don’t Dream It’s Over”. Their raw and emotional style has continued to draw in fans almost four decades later, with more than 150million records sold worldwide alongside dozens of awards.

Angus & Julia Stone: The singer-songwriting sibling duo have released six studio albums since 2006, spanning across dreamy indie-pop and folk genres. Their smash hit “Big Jet Plane” elevated the pair into the mainstream where they’ve remained even with both siblings taking breaks for their own individual projects.

The Church: Forming in Sydney’s underground during the post-punk era, The Church have built a reputation as one of the world’s best live acts. Their 1988 album Starfish – featuring smash hit “Under the Milky Way” – peaked at No.11 in Australia and hit the top 50 in the US, helping them land in the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2010.

Mark Seymour with Vika & Linda: Seymour and the Bull sisters first met more than four decades ago in a South Melbourne recording studio. They’ve been collaborating together since Vika & Linda’s debut 1994 album before the sisters appeared on a Hunters & Collectors album. They most recently appeared on the Red Hot Summer Tour of 2023.

The Waifs: Featuring sisters Vikki Thorn and Donna Simpson alongside Josh Cunningham, The Waifs have built a cult-like following thanks to their raw folk-rock and a dedication to perform at small venues across the nation. They went on to open for Bob Dylan on 30 of his tour dates across the United States in 2003, the same year they released their hit album Up All Night.

Presale tickets are available through Ticketmaster and ANZ Circle from 9am on Tuesday, June 3rd to 11.59pm on Wednesday, June 4th. General public tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday, June 5th.

For more information on tickets, click here.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:

Saturday, 18th October (18+)

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD

Saturday, 25th October (18+)

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

Sunday, 26th October (All Ages)

Berry Showgrounds, Berry, NSW

Saturday, 1st November (All Ages)

Victoria Park, Ballarat ,VIC

Sunday, 2nd November (All Ages)

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC

Saturday 15th November (All Ages)

Queens Park, Toowoomba, QLD

Sunday, 16th November (18+)

Broadwater Parklands, Southport, QLD

Sunday, 23rd November (18+)

Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield, SA

Saturday, 29th November (18+)

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington, VIC

Saturday, 6th December (18+)

Sandalford Estate, Swan Valley, WA