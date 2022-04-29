The Metro Theatre and Destination NSW have teamed up to bring some epic live acts to Sydney for 7 Day Weekend.

The event will see some of Australia’s best bands play live and will have a bunch of entertainment activities. From an agave distillates masterclass to a sports nightclub to delicious Mexican street food to the Island Boys Jamaican food trucks – there’s something for everyone.

On the music side of things, Aussie favourites Katchafire will be playing along with Faker, Jess Kent and Kyva.

Check out the full lineup below:

Wednesday 4 May – Seismic Talent Agency 2nd Birthday

Featuring Faker, Jess Kent and Kyva, and hosted by Hannah Conda and Pomara Filth.

Thursday 5 May – Cinco De Mayo Festival

Cinco De Mayo will see the Metro transformed into a Mexican cantina complete with Mexican wrestling, live Mariachi music by El Charro Diego, Mexican DJs, a tequila and agave distillates masterclass and Mexican street food.

Friday 6 May – PANIC!

Sydney’s new punk, emo and hardcore party, Panic!, will launch with a five band bill across two stages including Hellions, Clay J Gladstone, Dreamers Crime, Teeth and Infinite Illusion. DJs will drop the best tunes all night including a special set from Trophy Eyes.

Saturday 7 May – Sports Club

Sweat out your worries and pump up the endorphins at this one-of-a-kind sports club featuring K.I.M. (The Presets), Sampology, MICCI, Latifa Tee and Stacie Fields. Expect a night of sweat bands, active wear, sneakers and the kind of music that will keep you dancing all night long.

Sunday 8 May – Reggae City Block Party

A massive block party of world class reggae featuring international sensation, Katchafire, alongside supports including Subtribe, Foreign Dub and more. Grab a bite to eat from the Island Boys Jamaican food trucks and enjoy the classic reggae jams blended with soul, funk and RnB flavour.

Monday 9 May – Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase

Get a taste of the best the Sydney Comedy Festival has to offer with a brilliant lineup of comedians at this comedy showcase.

Tuesday 10 May – Metro Social Official Launch

The Metro’s newest live music room, the Metro Social, is the hottest late night club in the city. Firing up the Metro Social will be the 22-piece funk collective, The Regime, with their perfect blend of thumping bass lines and jazzy horns. Supports include Thunderfox, Ellen Marra and more.

Tickets are on sale via metrotheatre.com.au.

