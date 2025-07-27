It looks like we’ll be getting new 5 Seconds of Summer music in the very near future.

After bassist Calum Hood said the Australian band were in the “planning” stages during an interview featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s June-August issue, guitarist Michael Clifford has now shared more details.

Speaking with Rolling Stone AU/NZ for his newly released debut solo album, SIDEQUEST, the 29-year-old confirmed that his attention will turn to all things 5 Seconds of Summer, adding that now all four members have released solo music, it will only mean great things for 5SOS.

“I keep repeating it, but it’s like your favourite superhero movies where you go and you watch the solo films and then when they come together, that’s the thing that everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, did you see that?’” he said.

“I’ve been such a massive fan of all of us individually…. Ash [Irwin] and Luke [Hemmings] were some of my top played artists of last year, and I’m sure Calum [Hood] will be in my top play this year. It’s so cool and it’s such a good time to be a fan of 5 Seconds of Summer because there’s just so much lore and fucking depth… you can really explore who each of us are just through our catalog now and through the way that we’ve each done this.”

Though he didn’t give exact details of when the Sydney outfit plan to release new music, he did hint that big things are on the way.

“I’m so proud to be a part of a band that’s able to do stuff that’s scary, and I’m also proud to even just know the guys because they also release dope fucking music,” he says.

“I think that’s the thing that’s most exciting about the next 5SOS record – nobody has a fucking clue.”

5SOS’ last album, 5SOS5, dropped in September 2022 and was yet another hit release. The record hit #1 in Australia – their fifth consecutive chart-topper – and reached #1 in the UK and #2 in the US.