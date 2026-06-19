Silverback Touring and its founder Danny Bazzi have been accused of not paying artists and workers.

News programme A Current Affair aired a segment this past week on Silverback Touring and Bazzi (as per Blunt), examining allegations made by a number of artists and industry figures.

Silverback Touring, formed in 2018, has primarily operated in Australian music’s rock, metal, and alternative spheres, bringing legacy acts, global tours, and notable festivals to the region.

In recent months, however, the promoter has been subject to increasing criticism from artists and fans due to cancelled tours, refund issues, and other concerns.

During the segment about the promoter on A Current Affair, the report brought up a list of alleged debts to Bazzi, mentioning names such as Marcelo Machado, Tyketto, Cherie Currie, Cassidy Paris and Pearl Jam Experience.

Bazzi insisted there was “context” to each matter. He further disputed some figures, including the amount allegedly owed to ex-Runaways singer Cherie Currie.

Currie, who appeared in the segment from Los Angeles, claimed she had been left unpaid following an Australian visit, but Bazzi argued the amount owed was lower than alleged, citing issues with payment details as contributing to the delay.

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Aussie rock musician Cassidy Paris, meanwhile, claimed she was still waiting on merchandise money from a previous tour.

While Bazzi acknowledged Paris had indeed been owed money, which he put down to administrative errors, he added that he didn’t want to be seen as someone taking advantage of young artists.

The controversy surrounding Silverback escalated last month when Swedish hard rockers Eclipse cancelled their Australian tour just days before it was scheduled to start, stating that agreed terms and conditions hadn’t been met. Silverback apologised at the time and said ticket holders would be contacted about refund processes.

Bazzi told A Current Affair he had “nothing to hide,” and told the show that he intends to resolve genuine outstanding matters.

“I don’t want to be seen as somebody who is taking advantage of young artists or any artists,” he said.

“It’s not my style.”

According to Blunt, Silverback has also previously published a lengthy public response denying deliberate wrongdoing.

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ