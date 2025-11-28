It looks like A Day to Remember and Papa Roach are plotting a joint Australia tour.

As spotted by Rock ‘n’ Metal Music News Australia, a poster with the signature logos of each band has been spotted in Melbourne, which links to a Destroy All Lines sign-up page.

A Day to Remember were only just in Australia this year for the 2025 edition of Knotfest in support of their February-released album, Big Ole Album Vol. 1.

“When we did [2021 album] You’re Welcome, there was a portion of that album that, I would say, was a little more familiar to people,” frontman Jeremy McKinnon told Rolling Stone AU/NZ, “[and] then there was another half that was really new for us. We were trying different things; we just wrote what we were inspired to in the moment, and we saw how people felt about it

“With that, it created this situation… I’d been chasing this feeling over the years where it was like, ‘How can we do something that feels like the next A Day to Remember record, or the next A Day to Remember batch of songs, that doesn’t feel too expected?’

“It always just felt super ‘expected’ to me, at least, to go after [2009 album] Homesick and slap a breakdown on every song. It would have been the easiest thing in the world to do, and that always makes me want to do something different. People wouldn’t expect it.”

Meanwhile Papa Roach were last in Australia in 2023 when they embarked on a co-headline tour of the country with The Used.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ has contacted Destroy All Lines for comment.