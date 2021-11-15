Sean Kingston has been accused of pulling a gun on a music video director who happened to be living in the singer’s home at the time.

As reported by TMZ, the music video director in question, who goes by the name GXDLIKE, said that Kingston was allowing him to live and work at his Los Angeles home for three months.

Then around 2am on November 5th, the man said that Kingston asked him to come downstairs to film something but his phone was dead. Kingston was upset by this and allegedly proceeded to punch GXDLIKE in the face, before pulling a gun on him after dragging him down the home’s corridor. Kingson also asked him to collect his belongings and leave the home.

GXDLIKE appeared to suffer no serious injuries, although he said Kingston’s alleged attack left him with several cuts on his face. He filed a report with the LAP afterwards.

The connection between the pair dates back to at least September 3rd, with GXDLIKE filming and editing several of Kingston’s “Deliverance” vlogs. He also followed the singer at some of his concerts, according to his Instagram page.

“If anybody respect this man or on this man side for what he did to me y’all dead wrong And he know he dead wrong,” GXDLIKE said about the alleged Kingston incident on his Instagram Story.

Although representatives for Kingston didn’t respond to the allegations at first, nor did the artist himself address the allegations about him on any of his social media pages, they did eventually provide an update to TMZ.

“Any allegations made against Sean in the past few days, including those from the videographer, whom the rep describes as “terminated,” are false — adding, “All claims will be disproven,” they stated.

