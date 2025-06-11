G Flip has dropped a new single for Pride Month, the unapologetically queer, camp-fuelled “Big Ol Hammer”.

“This is probably the queerest song I’ve ever written,” G Flip says. “This song is about the feeling of putting on a tool belt with a big ol’ hammer – it’s camp, tongue-in-cheek, fun, and not to be taken too seriously. When I wrote it, I immediately knew I wanted to release it during Pride.”

The track comes back by a cinematic music video directed by Anne-Sophie Bine and styled by Tatiana Waterford and Blythe Thomas.

Inspired by Grease Lightnin’, the video features G Flip and a group of queer icons performing a choreographed dance in G’s Lez Go! Auto shop, until American comedian Fortune Feimster interrupts. Cameos include Shannon Beveridge, Jacqueline Toboni, Aisha Dee, Kath Ebbs, Siena Liggins, Niki Demar, Julianne Hope, Jesse Thomas, K Sotomayor, Olly Elyte, and Hina.

“I feel so fortunate to have had so many of my talented friends involved in the queer video of my dreams,” adds G Flip. “It was really important to me to have diverse representation in the video – I wanted queer representation, non-binary representation, trans representation. Now more than ever, representation is so important, but it doesn’t always have to be serious! Representation in a fun way is also needed. Happy Pride!!”

G Flip kicked off 2025 with a bang, dropping the retro-tinged “Disco Cowgirl” back in May.

“‘Disco Cowgirl’ is the first taste of a new era,” G Flip shared on release. “It’s the first stop on a larger ride that I can’t wait to share with the world.”

Now stateside, G Flip will mark Pride with a headline set at LA’s Dodgers Stadium on June 13, lighting up the Centerfield Plaza stage before hitting a run of summer festivals across the US.

G Flip’s “Big Ol Hammer” is out now via AWAL Recordings.