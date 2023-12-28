It’s the ‘will they, won’t they’ question of the ages. One that has caused many British Northerner’s sleepless nights. One that caused The 1975 front man, Matty Healy to call for the Gallagher brothers to ‘Stop messing around’.



Will Oasis get back together?



While many hopes of a reunion have been dashed in the past due to the sparring words traded between the Gallagher brothers, there has recently been some stirring that the band may reunite in 2024.



Founding Oasis member, Paul Arthurs, known as Bonehead, recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to pose his followers the question of a question mark.



The options to vote beneath were Yes, No, Maybe and Never. With over 5000 people voting, the vote of Maybe got the majority at 57%.

The founding member of Oasis’ tweet a furore amongst fans of the band with many speculating that this suggested a reunion is going to take place in the new year.



Whilst I know this is not much to go off, it’s better than nothing. Who knows, he might have taken a leaf out of Taylor Swift’s book to be more cryptic.



The Britpop band known for their hits Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back in Anger famously split in 2009 after a spat broke out backstage between the Gallagher brothers which caused Liam to wield Noel’s guitar ‘like an axe’.



At the time, Noel issued a statement saying, ‘It’s with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.’



In the 14 years since, Noel and Liam have continued traded insults back and forth like boys in a schoolyard, dashing all hopes that a reunion was going to happen.



But in March of this year, whilst responding to a Twitter follower, Liam insisted that an Oasis reunion was ‘happening’. Noel later admitted that he would ‘never say never’ to such a reunion taking place. However, he furthered it would have to take ‘an extraordinary set of circumstances’.

It’s happening — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 18, 2023

Given next year will mark thirty years since the release of the bands debut album, Definitely Maybe I could not think of a more perfect time to do. However, they may just be a family full of eccentrics needing more time.



Either way, I’m not saying you must, but Noel or Liam if you’re reading, I’m gently implying that you definitely maybe should consider reuniting because it’s definite yes from me and millions of others.