Strawberry Fields has opened a ticket ballot with thousands hoping to attend the beloved festival.

The electronic music and arts festival is returning to the banks of the Murray River from November 21st-25th for its 16th anniversary.

But with the early bird sale selling out over a year in advance, organisers have introduced a ballot system to distribute the remaining tickets.

Hopeful attendees can register for the ballot before it closes at 11:59pm on June 30th. Results of the first round will be announced on July 1st.

The huge demand for tickets reflects a massive boost in popularity since the inaugural event in 2009. Starting with less than 1,000 attendees, the event now attracts well more than 10,000 to “The Wildlands”, Strawberry Fields’ 300 hectare private property.

With its humble roots, organisers have committed to their Low Income and First Nations ticket programs. Applications are open for both programs giving qualified attendees access to half-priced tickets.

Strawberry Fields has also announced a “Pay the Rent” donation option to help raise funds for the Yorta Yorta woka (Country), which the festival takes place on. Contributions will directly support Still Here Arts & Culture, a Yorta Yorta owned and led organisation that has been creating music for ceremony, celebration, and cultural revival for over a decade. All funds raised will go towards projects that regenerate Yorta Yorta language and return it to its rightful place along the Songlines of Yorta Yorta woka.

The festival only missed a year in 2022 after a La Niña weather event caused massive downpours and the Murray River to flood.

“We are absolutely devastated to announce that we must cancel Strawberry this October,” a statement from festival co-directors said at the time. “While the idea of throwing the first music festival exclusively accessible by houseboat, tinny, personal snorkelling or flotation device was somewhat tempting…. we decided Australia probably isn’t quite ready for the concept just yet.”

To register for tickets to Strawberry Fields, click here.