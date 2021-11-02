If any rapper had enough life stories to warrant their own museum, it’d probably be Tupac Shakur. The legendary star’s estate has announced that his life and work will be honoured in a new immersive museum exhibit.

Titled Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free, the exhibit will open in Los Angeles first on January 22nd. It’s set to then hit the road, touring around other cities over the next several years, although the cities have not been confirmed yet.

Described as “part art installation, part sensory experience”, the Wake Me When I’m Free (the title comes from a track from the posthumous Tupac compilation album The Rose That Grew from Concrete) will have previously unseen artefacts from his music career.

The exhibit comes from a collaboration between Nwaka Onwusa, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs, and director Jeremy Hodges.

“It is a privilege to be a part of such a monumental project,” Hodges said in a statement. “Tupac Shakur was my Malcolm; he was my Martin, and to build an experience that honours such a prolific man, cannot be summed up in words.

We wanted to create a memorable experience that will inspire you to be better than when you walked in, all while leaving you with the knowledge that he was a true revolutionary spirit.”

Vice chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M Records Steve Berman also shared his excitement about the exhibit. “Tupac Shakur was without a doubt one of the most important artists of his generation, transforming culture through his music and ideas,” he said.

“Wake Me When I’m Free honors Tupac’s extraordinary contributions and I know I speak for the entire Interscope and Universal Music Group family that we are so proud to be able to collaborate with our partners to bring this incredible exhibit to life.”

Pre-sale tickets for the Los Angeles exhibit go on sale on Tuesday, November 9th, with general tickets starting on Friday, November 12th. Find tickets and further information on WMWIF.com

