A$AP Rocky speaks on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.👀 “I think it’s unfortunate that like he emasculated another black man in front of all them people like that.” pic.twitter.com/hIN5MLkPCp — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) April 1, 2022

The event saw host Chris Rock joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, well-publicized battle with alopecia. Rock quipped that he “couldn’t wait” to see the sequel of G.I Jane, seemingly referencing her hair loss.

While the cameras showed Smith laughing about the joke, Pinkett Smith could be seen in the background rolling her eyes and looking unhappy.

The camera then panned back to Rock and he continued his monologue. Seconds later, Rock pauses to say, “Uh oh” and confused sounds can be heard coming from the crowd.

Smith then walked straight up to the host in the middle of the stage and hit him in the face. Rock was left almost speechless in surprise, and repeated the words “Wow”, as Smith headed back to his seat.

It’s now been reported that Chris Rock apparently didn’t know about her condition and there has been no talk between the two groups since last night’s show.

Will Smith could be seen at the show’s after-party, dancing to some of his hits, “The DJ played a medley of Smith’s biggest ’90s hits while the actor sang along to ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’ and ‘Miami.’ He shimmied in the middle of a mosh pit of his fans at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, swinging his gold statue in the air.”

When Will was asked how he was doing after the slap and his Oscar win the actor replied, “It’s all love.”